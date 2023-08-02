The Big Picture Christopher Landon will replace Radio Silence in overseeing the next Scream installment, bringing his horror background and comedic touch to the self-aware series.

Radio Silence's departure from the Scream franchise is disappointing for fans, but they are now venturing into new projects, including directing an unnamed monster movie for Universal.

The Scream franchise, which began in 1996, has seen tremendous success at the box office over the past two and a half decades.

Following on from today's earlier news that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the team known as Radio Silence, would be stepping away from the Scream franchise, it's now been confirmed that Christopher Landon will replace the duo in overseeing the next installment, Scream VII, which is once again being produced by the Spyglass Media Group.

The cast has openly expressed their interest in returning (after the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved, of course), and the film's incredible box-office success practically guarantees its eventual production. However, due to the achievements of Radio Silence, they are now venturing into new projects, which unfortunately means they might not be involved in future Scream endeavors, much to the disappointment of Scream fans. In March, Scream VI made its debut and shattered franchise records, raking in a remarkable $168 million at the global box office. The previous installment had garnered $137.7 million in global box office earnings.

The Scream franchise began in 1996 under the direction of the legendary Wes Craven and spawned numerous sequels, with the core cast of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette featuring in the first five films, while only Cox returned for the sixth. The series has also featured big names like Timothy Olyphant, Liev Schreiber, Emma Roberts, and many more.

A Ghostly Change in Direction

Image via Miramax

Landon boasts a solid horror background, infusing his films with a touch of comedy, a perfect match for a self-aware series like Scream. He holds writing credits for the majority of the Paranormal Activity films and has directed both Happy Death Day installments, along with the 2020 horror-tinged reboot of the iconic kids' film Freaky Friday, titled Freaky, which starred Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. He most recently directed We Have a Ghost for Netflix

Radio Silence have been tapped to direct an unnamed monster movie, believed to be using the working title of Dracula's Daughter, for Universal. The big-budget horror will star Scream's Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, and the late Angus Cloud who passed away in the last few days.