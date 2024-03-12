This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Neve Campbell confirmed her return as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming Scream 7, with Kevin Williamson now set to direct the film.

Guy Busick takes over as the writer for this next installment.

Christopher Landon has stepped down, but Williamson's involvement in Scream 7 brings fresh excitement to the franchise.

Neve Campbell broke the news today that she would return to the big screen as final girl Sidney Prescott in what will become the seventh installment in the Scream franchise. The news is pretty bonkers considering all of the off-screen issues that have surrounded the production since Spyglass Media parted ways with Melissa Barrera at the end of last year after she shared a pro-Palestinian post on her social media accounts.

But, prepare yourself for even more bonkers news as Kevin Williamson — the man and writer who originally developed the storyline for Scream — will be stepping into direct. The news comes just a few months after Christopher Landon revealed that he would be stepping down from the project. While he penned a handful of the other films, Williamson will not be the writer for Scream 7, instead passing the torch to Guy Busick, who previously worked alongside ex-franchise directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

The news of Campbell’s return and Williamson’s directorial move comes just days after Scream and Scream VI star, Mason Gooding, said that he suspected that a seventh movie would still be made. While his comments may have been innocent enough, now we’re looking at them under a microscope wondering what other plans Spyglass will be releasing soon. The reunion between Campbell and Williamson is one filled with poetic justice, as Campbell previously turned down a role in Scream VI due to payment discrepancies.

After it was revealed that Barrera and her on-screen sister and co-lead Jenna Ortega wouldn’t be returning for Scream 7, Campbell teased that she may return should a “respectful offer” be made. This is where Williamson comes into play, as the writer previously rallied behind Campbell, supporting her decision to know her worth and stick to her price for future Scream movies. In his comments, Williamson said that he hoped they’d eventually give her what she asked, meaning that the creative likely played a key part in striking the deal.

See Williamson's announcement post below.