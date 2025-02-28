At this point in her career, Jasmin Savoy Brown knows how to keep a secret. Perhaps best known for her roles in the hit Paramount+ thriller series, Yellowjackets, and in the fifth and sixth installments of the Scream franchise, both of her major performances have required her to maintain a level of secrecy. Now, with a seventh movie in the beloved slasher film series on the way, Brown is ensuring that she keeps it tight-lipped when asked about the return of her character and the universe’s resident scary movie expert, Mindy Meeks-Martin.

While chatting with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff in an interview that largely focused on the recently kicked-off third season of Yellowjackets, Brown was tossed a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-inspired question when asked if she’d be appearing in the feature as Mindy or Jasmin. Giving Nemiroff a laugh and a shrug, Brown responded with a non-committal “Hmmm?” before telling her, “I love that question.” As Scream fans will know, there’s a level of respect to avoid spoilers for future productions at just about any cost, so Nemiroff, along with the rest of us, fully understand Brown being unable to share any juicy deets about the production that’s currently filming in Atlanta.

For a brief refresher, Wes Craven’s 1994 horror flick was possibly the most meta of his career — and that’s saying something. The film sees Freddy Kreuger (Robert Englund) step out of the movie and into real life, terrorizing stars of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise like famed final girl, Heather Langenkamp, and even Craven himself. With deceased Ghostfaces of Scream’s gone by like Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film, there’s plenty of reason to believe that director and franchise creator, Kevin Williamson, could be paying homage to the late Craven and pulling a page from his meta playbook.

Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Return to the Franchise