Jasmin Savoy Brown has broken her silence on the upheaval surrounding Scream 7 and the legacy that she feels was achieved by she and the rest of Scream (2022) and Scream VI’s “core four,” which included Brown and other newcomers, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Mason Gooding. While all eyes have been on Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, with fans wondering if the two OGs would return for the seventh installment following the reveal that Barrera and Ortega were no longer involved with the film, Brown and Gooding have stood back in silence. While walking down the red carpet at Monday’s Emmy Awards, Brown, who played Mindy Meeks-Martin in the last two features, told Entertainment Tonight,

“I haven’t gotten a call. So I think if you want to ask Spyglass what they’re doing, you can. I haven’t gotten a call.”

Brown’s statement comes just days after Campbell revealed that she would be open to returning the franchise that she helped build if the price was right. After appearing as the final girl, Sidney Prescott, in the first five movies, Campbell stepped away from Scream VI, citing payment discrepancies. While fans and her co-stars, as well as Scream creator Kevin Williamson, stood by her side on the issue, we’d be lying if we said her lack of presence went unnoticed in last year’s film. Meanwhile, Cox, who’s played the ambitious and assertive journalist and news reporter, Gale Weathers, throughout all six films, has yet to say anything about her involvement in Scream 7.

As for the root of the shakeup, that can be traced back to the studio’s decision to part ways with Barrera back in November after the In The Heights star took to social media to share her pro-Palestine stance. Shortly after the announcement that Barrera was cut from the call sheet, reports began to surface that Ortega would also not be reprising her role as Barrera’s on-screen sister. Soon after, the rumors were confirmed, with Ortega citing scheduling conflicts with her hit Netflix series, Wednesday. Finally, one month later, Christopher Landon, who had signed on to pick up the torch carried by Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, dropped the bombshell news that he, too, had parted ways with the production. With Scream 7 now in shambles, it feels more unlikely than ever that Ghostface will wield his blade in the near future.

How the Core Four Changed the Franchise For the Better

There’s no denying that the first four Scream films are painfully white. Despite a character or two here and there, diversity certainly wasn’t something the casting team was concerned with. But, that all changed when Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin revamped the franchise in 2022. Introducing a new group of teens as the target of Ghostface, the crew known as the core four provided a respite from the predominately white casts of the past.

In her red carpet interview, Brown shared how proud she was of what the quartet was able to accomplish, remarking,

“I think that everything that we did, the core four, is amazing and important and should be celebrated forever. And I’m glad that we got to capture that on screen. And I’m proud to have four people of color in that horror film. I’ll forever be proud of that.”

Brown’s comments seem to add one more nail in the coffin of Scream 7, as we now know that Spyglass Media hasn’t bothered to reach out to the supporting members who made the last two films a gargantuan success. As always, stay tuned for updates as they become available and, for now, you can stream Scream VI on Paramount+ and watch the trailer below.

