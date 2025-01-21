After the success of Radio Silence's Scream 5 and Scream 6, horror fans were excited to see what would happen next in the new trilogy. Sadly, however, the bottom fell out of the franchise in 2023 when star Melissa Barrera was unceremoniously fired after comments she made about the Israel-Palestine conflict were deemed controversial. It was then revealed that Jenna Ortega wasn't coming back either, meaning that Spyglass was forced to start from scratch for Scream 7.

Despite how badly Barrera was treated, it was at least somewhat rewarding to see final girl icon Neve Campbell return to the fold after she sat the sixth film out over a pay dispute. With writer Kevin Williamson and Courteney Cox returning as well, the band was getting back together. There was even talk that Patrick Dempsey, who played Mark Kincaid in Scream 3, and was later said to be married to and have a family with Sidney Prescott, might also join the cast, but then came the shocker: Dempsey isn't coming back, and Joel McHale has been cast to play Sidney's husband. So just what the heck happened, and what could it mean for Scream 7's plot?

Patrick Dempsey Isn't Returning For 'Scream 7'