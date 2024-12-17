If audiences thought they heard Anna Camp raise her voice in the Pitch Perfect franchise, the actress will be raising things a few octaves in Scream 7. Deadline has revealed Camp as the latest cast member to join the continuously growing ensemble of the Kevin Williamson-helmed horror feature. Whether you recognize her from her work in lighter fare like Pitch Perfect and The Mindy Project or in the darker side of things like True Blood and Hysteria!, it’s clear that Camp will bring plenty to the beloved franchise. As of right now, no character details have surfaced surrounding Camp’s role in the project.

It isn’t out of character (no pun intended) for further details to currently be out of reach about who Camp will play in Scream 7, as little has been revealed about the new names joining the cast. So far, the only newbie who has received any sort of backstory is 1883 alum, Isabel May, who will appear as the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. The project also welcomes Campbell back after the actress sat out of the sixth installment due to payment discrepancies that have obviously been solved. Joining Campbell as a returning member of the Scream family is Mason Gooding, whose character, Chad Meeks-Martin, made it through the last two movies. As of right now, it’s unclear whether Gooding’s on-screen twin sister, Jasmin Savoy-Brown will reprise her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin.

Over the last few weeks, the call sheet for Scream 7 has been growing by leaps and bounds, with many of the fresh faces part of a younger generation. So far, the lineup also includes Asa Germann (Gen V), Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans), and Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web).

What About Scream's Legacy Characters?

When Scream returned to screens with its fifth installment in 2022 — over a decade since Scream 4 slashed into cinemas — it did so with a slew of changes. For starters, the production was helmed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, known collectively as Radio Silence, after the 2015 passing of franchise director, Wes Craven. Blending the old with the new, the directorial duo recognized that the only way to move forward was by mixing iconic characters with a younger cast who could carry the torch. They used a similar road map for Scream VI, sans Campbell who sat out. With the seventh installment, the only true legacy character on board at the moment is Campbell, with rumors surrounding the return of Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Patrick Dempsey’s Mark Kincaid just that right now — rumors.

Your changes have been saved Scream 7 Release Date February 27, 2026 Director Kevin Williamson Cast Neve Campbell Main Genre Horror Character(s) Gale Weathers , Sidney Prescott , Ghostface Voice , Kirby Reed , Uncredited Writers Guy Busick , James Vanderbuilt Producers Cathy Konrad , Gary Barber , Marianne Maddalena , Peter Oillataguerre , William Sherak , Chad Villella , Matt Bettinelli-Olpin , Tyler Gillett , Ron Lynch Studio Paramount Pictures Franchise Scream YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZF5_gH4gfA Studio(s) Spyglass Media Group Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Streaming Scream 3 , Scream 4 , Scream , Scream 6 Scream , Scream 2 Expand

