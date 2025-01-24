While the Core Four may not be fully back in action in Spyglass Media’s Scream 7, the Meeks-Martin twins have signed on for another tango with Ghostface. Back in December, word broke that Mason Gooding would be reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin, while just last week it was revealed that Jasmin Savoy Brown would be back in action as the scary movie-savvy Mindy Meeks-Martin. Both characters were introduced in 2022’s Scream as friends of Tara Carpenter’s (Jenna Ortega) and have continued to survive despite two very close brushes with death.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, which largely focused on Gooding’s upcoming horror movie, Heart Eyes, the Aftermath star opened up about his sibling-like bond with his on-screen twin sister and shared some insight into what it’s been like having the franchise's final girl (woman, really), Neve Campbell, back in action.

Recalling the journey that he’s taken alongside Brown, as the pair’s on-screen bond spilled over into real life, Gooding said,

“The casting of Jasmin Savoy Brown, as it relates to myself, was unknowingly basically being granted a sister. I check in with her all the time. I feel like being able to step into a character that has been inundated with so much love, on set and in general, has allowed Jasmin and I to fall into a rhetoric that’s super comfortable for us, whether it’s talking on a scene or decisions made… Ultimately, I owe to her how lovely she is and how encompassing it is.”

Being thrust into a fandom like the one behind Scream is no easy burden to carry, so it’s good to know that Brown and Gooding have supported each other through it. Especially now that their other two new-ish co-stars, Melissa Barrera and Ortega, will not be returning for the seventh installment. Barrera was unceremoniously let go from the title following a handful of pro-Palestinian social media posts, while Ortega backed out after scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday.

Mother Returns