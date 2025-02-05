The Scream franchise has long been the focus of spoilers and theories with the announcement of every movie. Wes Craven essentially set it up to be that way when he included Drew Barrymore in the first film who, after being shown off on the front of the poster’s lineup, was gutted like a fish within the first ten minutes of the movie. Since then, fans have tried to guess who will make it and who will receive the pointy end of Ghostface’s blade, and — of course — the face (or faces) lurking underneath the killer’s mask and oversized robes. When it comes to Scream 7, fans have had a lot to talk about. Not only are favorites like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox returning, but the addition of Ghostfaces from days gone by, like the for sure dead Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, has fans trying to crack the case.

Recently, legacy cast member, Mason Gooding, opened up with the host of the podcast, I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, surrounding his feelings about the spoilers and theories that simply come with the territory. Grateful that there’s still such a dedicated base of followers nearly 30 years later, Gooding said,

“I think — this is me speaking personally, you’d have to ask a studio executive how they feel about it — I love that a fanbase cares enough to do the research and to do the investigation. For me, I’ve never been worried.”

Sharing how spoilers have affected him as a fan, Gooding added,

“I’m an anime fan, all they do is spoil stuff, like Usher spoiled a crazy thing on his TikTok, but I will still consume the content. I will still go watch it and almost anticipate that moment, which for horror is kinda fun because you’ll watch it and be like, ‘Is this the part where that thing happens?’ … But I don’t think that a spoiler necessarily ruins a movie — not that I’m gonna give any spoilers right now — but I do feel like even if you were to suss out a lot of the elements of a thing, the context and the tension built up within it will always make it fresh when you see it.”

Mason Gooding’s Chad Makes a Return in ‘Scream 7’