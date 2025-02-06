The slasher sub-genre is hotter than ever thanks to films like Thanksgiving and Terrifier 3. The next new holiday slasher that’s destined to become a cult classic is Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes. The Valentine's Day bloodbath, starring modern horror scream king Mason Gooding, stabs its way to theaters this weekend. The actor famously made genre fans' hearts sing in the recent Scream films. Gooding is returning for the highly-anticipated Scream 7, which is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. However, he's not the only legacy character making a killer comeback, as it was recently announced that Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley would be in the franchise’s next installment. Now, Gooding has broken his silence on these Earth-shattering developments.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gooding was asked his thoughts on his Scream castmates Lillard and Foley being added to Scream 7. “Matthew Lillard's been a huge part of my understanding and love for the medium for a very long time", Gooding remarked before showing his love for the live-action Scooby-Doo films and the Thirteen Ghosts remake. He would go on, "When you consider his work in the context of [the first] Scream, you realize that was actually him kind of reigning it in and being more grounded given the circumstances. To see where they're taking that understanding and dynamic in 7 is far different than I imagine anyone will be able to anticipate, and they will absolutely deliver.” As for Foley, Gooding also had nothing but praise for Scream 3’s Ghostface killer, calling him “incredible” and said the Hollywood-centric Scream entry was “a secret pleasure” of his. He would finish by saying, "I cannot wait for people to see what they're cooking, so to speak, with Matthew and Scott… because it's something special."

What Is ‘Scream 7’ About?