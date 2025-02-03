The Scream franchise has taken some twists and turns in the last several years, and it's not all on-screen. Some of those twists involved real life, with both Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera leaving and being fired, respectively, at different times for controversial reasons. Now, as Scream 7 looks to move on by going back to the past, with Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott, and Kevin Williamson coming back as both writer and director, January 30 brought two more shocks. Two former Ghostfaces are being resurrected as well, even though their characters were dead the last time we saw them. Both Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley are returning for Scream 7. It's understandable why some see this as a desperate act (even if it was nearly attempted before), but if done right, it's the best way to save a franchise in chaos.
