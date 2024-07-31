The Big Picture Neve Campbell will return as the main character in the upcoming Scream 7, promising fans a movie that lives up to the franchise hype.

Campbell stood up for fair pay in Scream VI, leading to her absence in the sixth installment but ensuring her return for Scream 7.

With filming for Scream 7 set to begin soon, Campbell expresses excitement to be back in the saddle and give fans a new installment.

Beans and rice. Peanut butter and jelly. Fava beans and a nice chianti. Ramma-lamma-lamma-ka-dignity-da-dinga-dong. What do all these things have in common? They go together. When it comes to the Scream franchise, we’d wager a guess that most people would put Neve Campbell’s name up there right along with Ghostface. Although the franchise’s original final girl wasn’t involved in the sixth installment, she’ll be back for the seventh - as the main character, nonetheless. Last winter, news was rolling out seemingly every day about the pre-production goings-on of Scream 7, but it’s been awhile since any updates have made their way into the headlines. Thankfully, Campbell recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight to give fans an insight into how the plot, which will be directed by Scream creator and frequent scribe, Kevin Williamson, will pan out.

Seeming to take a page from David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, Campbell explains that the storyline will shake out quite similarly to the return of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. “We are going to follow Sidney,” Campbell said, although she was quick to add that she has yet to receive the final script which isn’t a super surprise considering the franchise’s history with leaks. Still, Campbell promises the fandom, which she refers to as “incredible and very passionate about these films,” that the seventh installment will live up to the hype. Giving it her stamp of approval, she said, “They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.”

A Legacy Years In the Making

Close

Campbell was attached to the first four Scream movies, all helmed by the original director, Wes Craven. When the master of horror passed away in 2015, it seemed very possible that we’d never see Ghostface again. But that all changed in 2022 when Ready or Not helmers and creative collaborators Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin answered the killer’s call with Scream. An explosive boom at the box office, Scream raked in hand over fist, quickly sending a follow-up into production. Unfortunately, due to payment discrepancies, Campbell didn’t reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream VI. But now, she’s back, as Spyglass Media Group coughed up the extra dollars to bring her on board.

Campbell says that it was “so satisfying” to hold her position when it came to her salary and walk away when she felt like she wasn’t being given what she deserved. “I’m super grateful that they came around on it,” she says of Scream 7.

“[Scream VI] just didn’t feel right. I couldn’t after this many decades of carrying a franchise, to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn’t have happened to a man in that way. It just wouldn’t make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I’m glad I stood up for myself.”

With Scream 7 now sharpening its blades and preparing to start filming over the next few months, Campbell is beyond stoked to be back in the saddle.

“I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I’m so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades… I’m excited to give [fans] a new one!”

And if you, like the rest of us, are wondering what other familiar faces we may see back on our screens - whether it be Courteney Cox’s icon Gale Weathers or Patrick Dempsey’s Detective Mark Kincaid, all Campbell would say is, “may-haps.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more Scream 7 updates.

Scream VI Language English Studio Paramount Pictures Run Time 122 Minutes Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett Release Date March 10, 2023 Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega Expand

Watch On Paramount+