The new month has brought fresh and much-awaited news for Scream fans everywhere, as we’re finally finding out why Patrick Dempsey won’t be reprising his role in the seventh installment. Dempsey, who appeared as Detective Mark Kincaid in 2000’s Scream 3, was long thought to be part of the upcoming title but was officially ousted back in January. Rumors had been brewing of Dempsey’s return for years, thanks to the mention of his character in 2022’s Scream, followed by comments made by the actor back in the fall. The Grey’s Anatomy alum previously told The Today Show that when it came to the eagerly-anticipated Kevin Williamson-helmed slasher:

“There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Our hopes and dreams were diced into teeny tiny pieces over a month ago, when it was revealed that instead of Dempsey, comedian Joel McHale would be appearing in Scream 7 as Mark — the husband of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Finally giving us some insight into what made the deal go off the rails, Dempsey told Variety:

“It just didn’t work out, and we were dealing with the fires and everything that was going on, and the schedule didn’t work out, unfortunately.”

“Unfortunately” is right. The romantic vibes between Sidney (Campbell) and Mark (Dempsey) in Wes Craven’s third title in the series were a driving point of the plot — especially since Sid never seems to have very good luck with boyfriends. With Scream (2022) teasing that things had worked out between the pair, we hoped to see their love unfold, but, alas, it’s just a different Mark. Still, audiences can expect to see long-running legacy stars Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise their roles in Scream 7 as well as newer legacy actors, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

There’s Still Hope For Patrick Dempsey To Return To Horror