It’s been a year full of slashers for Patrick Dempsey, who helped launch Thanksgiving, the first of what we hope to become a new franchise from Eli Roth. Now, the actor is teasing that he may pop back into an already well-established horror franchise, with the actor recently breadcrumbing fans while making an appearance on The Today Show. During his time in the studio, the actor said, "I'm waiting on the script," adding,

“There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Dempsey’s decision has been one that fans have had their sights trained on since November of last year when the entire franchise got flipped on its head after Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega stepped down. Barrera’s firing came shortly after the actress shared several pro-Palestinian posts to her social media accounts, with Ortega turning down her contract due to scheduling issues with the second season of her hit Netflix series, Wednesday. In the year that has flown past since then, the original final girl, Neve Campbell, has announced that she'll be making a return with franchise creator, Kevin Williamson, set to direct.

Patrick Dempsey’s New Horror Legacy

Close

Whether Scream 7 is in the cards for Dempsey or not, fans have had at least a glimmer of hope in seeing Dempsey back in action as the (more than) crooked cop in the sequel to Roth’s Thanksgiving. The movie, which unleashed horror on theater-goers just in time for the eponymous holiday last year, was an immediate favorite and gave hope to slasher lovers everywhere as it coincided with the Scream 7 upheaval. Although it isn’t completely clear where Roth will pick up the story for its next chapter, it’s almost a sure thing that Dempsey will be involved considering his character’s bloody attachment to the original film.

You can check out a trailer for Thanksgiving below and stream it on Netflix. As of right now, Scream 7 hasn’t set a release date but stay tuned for more information.

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman , Gina Gershon , Patrick Dempsey , Milo Manheim , Addison Rae Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jeff Rendell , Eli Roth Expand

