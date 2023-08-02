The Big Picture Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the directing duo known as Radio Silence, won't be returning to direct Scream VII despite the success of the previous films.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the directing duo known collectively as Radio Silence, revived the Scream franchise with last year's "requel" Scream, and followed it up with Scream VI earlier this year. The immense success of both films, in particular Scream VI, which set a franchise global opening for the series and also surpassed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, meant a seventh installment wouldn't be far away.

But it looks like the pair won't be the ones babysitting Ghostface and his chums, if this report by Bloody-Disgusting.com turns out to be true. While Scream VII hasn't officially been greenlit yet, the cast have spoken openly of returning and the immense box office takings make the film's eventual production an inevitability, but Radio Silence's success has meant that—unfortunately for Scream fans—they're moving on to pastures new.

The report notes that Christopher Landon is in discussions to replace the pair behind the camera, although pre-production obviously cannot get underway properly as the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted productions across Hollywood at this time. Landon has a strong horror background and his films have a streak of comedy in them, which would be fitting for a self-aware series like Scream. He was the credited writer on most of the Paranormal Activity films, and directed both Happy Death Day films as well as 2020's Freaky Friday horror-tinged reboot, Freaky.

Image via Miramax

Dracula's Daughter

The report adds that Radio Silence was very interested in directing Scream VII but unfortunately they’ve been busy with their upcoming big-budget monster film for Universal. That film doesn't even have a publicly released plot or synopsis, but rumours suggest it will be an adaptation of Dracula's Daughter, with Scream star Melissa Barrera on board to star alongside a starry ensemble.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the plot of that film was set to revolve around a group of useless kidnappers who abduct a gang of youths, one of whom ends up being — shockingly, to the surprise of nobody — the daughter of Dracula, with fantastically gory results ensuing on the kidnappers. The film also stars Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and Will Catlett, while the late Angus Cloud who passed away in the last few days had finished shooting his role in the movie.

We'll have more details on Scream VII as it becomes available. Radio Silence's untitled mystery monster movie will arrive in cinemas on April 19, 2024.