After months of speculation, Paramount has finally revealed when the next Scream movie will hit the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scream VII will premiere in theaters on February 27, 2026. The highly-anticipated sequel went through a major creative change when it was revealed that both Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera wouldn't return for the next installment. But the studio has found the story that will move the franchise in a new direction. Scream VII currently doesn't have any competition at the box office, setting the stage for what could be a successful theatrical run for the sequel.

Scream VII will be directed by Kevin Williamson. The filmmaker has been working on the franchise centered around Ghostface for a very long time, writing the screenplay for Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4. Williamson won't be the only creative returning to the series with the next movie. The script for Scream VII will be written by Guy Busick, who came up with ideas for both Scream (2022) and Scream VI. After a long period of uncertainty, the future of the franchise is in good hands, and audiences will be reunited with Ghotsface in the near future.

The upcoming sequel will also mark the return of Neve Campbell in the role of Sidney Prescott. The last installment of the series couldn't count on the performer thanks to a salary dispute between Campbell and the studio. But those matters have been resolved, and Prescott will be making her first appearance in the series since the release of Scream (2022). Campbell spent her time away from the franchise working as an executive producer for Swan Song, a documentary centered around Karen Kain.

What Was the Last 'Scream' Movie About?

Image via Paramount

The last time audiences confronted Ghostface was when Scream VI made its way to the big screen last year. The sequel was directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, with the story being centered around a violent plot against Sam and Tara Carpenter. The story would eventually lead the siblings to face three dangerous killers, including Ethan Landry (Jack Champion). The legacy of the entire franchise was explored in Scream VI. But now that it's been confirmed that Ortega and Barrera aren't coming back, it remains to be seen where Kevin Williamson and Guy Busick take Ghostface next.

Scream VII will premiere in theaters in the United States on February 27, 2026.