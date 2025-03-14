Scott Foley's character, Roman Bridger, is killed off at the end of Scream 3. Despite this, Foley is set to return to the franchise for the upcoming Scream 7. How? Well, your guess is as good as Scott Foley's. The Felicity star admitted as much in a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

Foley was on the morning talk show to discuss his upcoming role on Will Trent, but the discussion turned to his return to the unkillable slasher series. When asked about his apparent resurrection, Foley said, "I don’t know how it works out. Spoiler alert! 25 years ago, I was the killer in Scream 3, and he was brutally taken to town and killed. And now I’m back in Scream 7 and I’m not sure how it’s going to work." Foley isn't the only "dead man" who's been cast in the slasher, though. Mathew Lillard, one of the killers in 1996's Scream who was last seen with his head embedded in a television set, is back, as is David Arquette, whose long-running character, police officer Dewey Riley, was controversially killed off in 2022's Scream. Has the series finally taken a supernatural turn, or is there another twist of the knife in store? You'll have to watch Scream 7 when it hits theaters on February 27, 2026.

Who Is Roman Bridger?

Bridger was introduced in 2000's Scream 3 as the director of Stab 3, the third movie in the metafictional slasher series based on the events of the previous films. However, the production is plagued by yet another incarnation of the Ghostface killer, who keeps bumping off members of the cast. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) investigates, and ultimately discovers that Bridger is Ghostface...and her half-brother. He was convinced when movie producer John Milton (Lance Henriksen) raped her mother, Maureen; years later, he tracked her down, but she rejected him. He subsequently orchestrated the events of the first film by showing Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) evidence of Maureen's tryst with his father, kicking off the first series of Ghostface murders. He subsequently intended to kill Sidney and frame her for his crimes, but she turned the tables on him, and he was killed. Initially, Bridger was supposed to have an accomplice, played by Emily Mortimer; however, after the Columbine school shooting, the script underwent extensive rewrites.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote three films in the franchise, Scream 7 will see the return of Neve Campbell to the franchise, accompanied by fellow returnees Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. Newcomers include Isabel May, Joel McHale, Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, and Celeste O'Connor.

Scream 7 will be released in theaters on February 27, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.