Prepare to leave your suspension of disbelief at home, Scream fans, because, according to Scott Foley, you won’t need it when you rush out to cinemas next year for the release of Scream 7. While chatting with Collider’s Christina Radish about his new Netflix film, La Dolce Villa, the actor gave a little insight into what audiences can expect from the impending return of his incredibly dead character, Roman Bridger. If you — like so many of us here at Collider — lost your everloving mind when it was revealed that Foley would reprise his Scream 3 role in the upcoming installment, and have been trying to put the pieces together ever since we’ve got a bit of an update for you today.

For starters, we are thrilled to report that helmer Kevin Williamson, and scribe Guy Busick, won’t be completely erasing the past, with Foley confirming, “You know, look, he’s dead. I died. They shot me in the head.” With his fate in the 2000 Wes Craven-directed slasher officially sealed, now we can begin placing bets about how modern technology (hello, AI) will play a part in Roman’s Scream 7 return.

Revealing how he became involved with the project, Foley added:

“I wasn’t quite sure how that was going to happen. But I had a phone conversation with Kevin Williamson, who I knew at the very beginning of my career when I did Dawson’s Creek and Scream 3. I hadn’t talked to him in a few years, and he just said, ‘I want you to do it.’ I said, ‘What could I possibly be doing?!’ And he explained it to me, and I thought, ‘Oh! Okay. That makes sense.’ There is a world where you will not have to suspend disbelief. How about that? We’ll see. I’m excited about it, though.”

Scott Foley Thought Roman Bridger Was Dead and Buried