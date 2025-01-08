Scream 7’s production is officially underway. It's been almost two years since horror fans last saw Ghostface terrorize theaters. In that time, the franchise had lost two of its stars in Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, but brought back two Scream icons in Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and director Kevin Williamson. While William started it all writing the first two Scream films and Scream 4, Scream 7 is the first time he's in the director's chair for the series. To mark the occasion, Williamson has shared a new set image before cameras shot rolling on the highly anticipated slasher sequel.

Shared on Williamson's Instagram, the director teased the start of filming with an official Scream 7 film slate with “Day 1” labeled on the image. In the caption he couldn't contain his excitement saying:“I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope Spyglass and Paramount will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself. What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way.”

Williamson would finish by saying, “I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!”

What’s ‘Scream 7’ About?

While plot details for Scream 7 are still as mysterious as Ghostface themselves, the cast for the latest installment has been filled out. Alongside Campbell, both Courteney Cox and Mason Gooding will be returning as reporter Gale Weathers and Chad Meeks-Martin respectively. As of now, the latter is the only one returning from Scream VI’s dubbed “Core 4”. The fresh class of potential victims and suspects include Anna Camp, McKenna Grace, Asa Germann, Sam Rechner, Celeste O’ Connor and Isabel May. The Carpenter sisters won't be returning for this sequel due to Spyglass firing Barrera in late 2023 and Ortega left the project soon after due to scheduling conflicts. The script was reworked to reflect those changes. Scream 7 is rumored to have a major emphasis on Sidney Prescott’s family. This will be Campbell’s big return to the franchise after a pay dispute left her out of VI.

Scream 7 will be slashing its way to theaters on February 27, 2026. Now that filming has begun, we should expect more Scream-related updates for horror fans in the near future. For now, you can stream the entire franchise on Paramount+.

Scream 7 Release Date February 27, 2026 Director Kevin Williamson Cast Neve Campbell , Courteney Cox , Mason Gooding , Asa Germann Writers Kevin Williamson , Guy Busick , James Vanderbilt

