Of all the fandoms out there, the Scream fandom might be at the top of the list when it comes to who’s hardest to please. Over six installments, audiences have watched as their favorite characters have been mercilessly tortured and brutally killed at the hands of a masked killer — or killers. And, although death has come to be expected from the franchise that kicked off nearly three decades ago in 1996, there have been a handful of shocking moments that have kept the fandom divided. Reminding viewers that everyone’s head was on the chopping block no matter how far their legacy stretched, Scream (2022) saw the traumatizing killing of David Arquette’s Dewey Riley, which was probably the most jaw-dropping of the franchise. But, Mason Gooding is teasing that the stakes and gore factor will be higher than ever in the upcoming Scream 7.

While chatting with host Tommy DiDarrio on his I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, Gooding, who has appeared in the fifth and sixth installments as Chad Meeks-Martin, gave a gruesome glimpse into the film. Calling the production’s helmer and franchise creator, Kevin Williamson “sadistic”, Mason described something straight out of a Terrifier movie, revealing,

“This is the most brutal I think Ghostface has been from an anatomically logistical standpoint. There is a lot of blood and viscera and I feel like with Kevin Williamson directing, fans have a lot to look forward to with what we do to these characters.”

In short — no one is safe, and that really frightens us when it comes to our two long standing final women, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. And then there’s Gooding’s Chad and his character’s twin sister, Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin who we’d also hate to see face their demise in the new film.

Kevin Williamson’s Turn As ‘Scream’s Director