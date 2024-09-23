While we wait for some rather important answers like “When will filming begin?” it sounds like Scream 7 has even bigger fish to fry. Although Neve Campbell has previously confirmed that she’ll be returning to her legacy role as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox says she hasn’t signed up for anything just yet. Sure, she’s been chatting with Spyglass Media since last spring, but the Friends alum was very open and honest when recently talking with Variety, that she hadn’t solidified a contract. “I’m not officially signed on,” the actress said, although she was careful to add, “I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7.” Still, she has something to do with the creative process even in the smallest bit as she explained, “They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.”

The franchise as a whole is known for undergoing a multitude of rewrites and fake scripts thanks to the notoriety of the film series. After hitting road bumps in the now legendary story about how Scream 2 changed its plot several times, there’s no surprise as to why the creative team behind the seventh installment are taking their time and going back and forth with things. The upcoming movie will be helmed by Scream creator, Kevin Williamson, who penned the first, second, and fourth films. Thrilled for what Williamson will lend the movie with his strong connection to the universe, Cox added that she was “excited” for what the director has up his sleeves.

When it comes to rewrites, there’s one major plot element that Cox says she would love to see change from the fifth installment - the tragic death of David Arquette’s Dewey Riley. Nodding to the fandom’s love for the character, Cox said, “I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out.” While there have been plenty of twists and turns over Scream’s six film run, bringing back a character who was so obviously killed off would largely disrupt the flow but is there a way that the writers could get away with it? We’ll just have to wait and see at this point.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Scream 7’?

Image Via Paramount Pictures

The short answer here is not a lot. While we’re stoked to see Campbell return as final girl Sidney Prescott, it seems like the production is still facing some hurdles along the way. Last fall, Melissa Barrera was fired from the production after sharing pro-Palestinian posts to her social media, with Jenna Ortega stepping down shortly following that due to scheduling conflicts. Other newly introduced characters including Jasmin Savoy-Brown’s Mindy and Mason Gooding’s Chad also haven’t been revealed to be returning to the fold. While Scream 7 might be up and moving, there are still plenty of puzzle pieces that we’ll need to see fall into place.

