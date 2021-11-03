The UK company Cereal Killer is launching a licensed Scream cereal in January 2022, so you can start your day with sweet thoughts of spooky masks and knives. Besides bringing you the joy of looking at the Ghostface mask as soon as you get out of bed, buyers of the special edition cereal could also find tickets for private screenings of the upcoming Scream inside the box. You know, just in case you want to go alone to a dark, isolated room where someone might stalk you.

The Scream-themes cereal was announced by Cereal Killer on their Instagram page. The announcement post tells fans to stay tuned to know when the limited-edition cereal will be available to order. The “crispy mallow cereal clusters” should also paint your milk red to give you a thematically-appropriated breakfast every time you think about who might be hiding behind some bushes waiting for you with a knife.

The next Scream is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, with their Radio Silence banner also joining to produce the project. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the film, with previous franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing.

The franchise revival will keep the trend of previous installments, with official posters reminding fans that Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as Scream used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. Scream’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

While we won’t find out who’s the killer this time until Scream hits theaters, we already know a lot of familiar faces will be returning to the sequel. Scream first images tease the return of Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as journalist Gale Weathers, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, and David Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley. The four characters are returning to the fifth movie after becoming fan-favorites in previous installments.

Scream will also see the return of Roger L. Williams and Marley Shelton. The newcomers include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

The Scream-themed cereal will be available on the same day of Scream’s premiere, on January 14, 2022. The Scream-themed cereal will be available on Cereal Killer’s official website.

