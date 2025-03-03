Scream 7 is now less than a year away. The next slasher sequel in the iconic Scream franchise is currently in the heart of filming in Georgia and the hype surrounding the project is slowly building. This has been helped by new casting announcements and recent interviews with some of the legacy cast, like Mason Gooding. However, another major component of Scream in the past three decades has been the merchandise. Now, as fans wait for more news surrounding Scream 7, Ghostface just got a new apparel collection to hold over our horror-loving hearts.

From Pentagram Peter Pan, their Scream-centric collection celebrates the original masterpiece, Scream (2022) and Scream VI with five designs. For the first film, there's “Don't Answer the Phone” featuring Neve Campbell, Drew Barrymore, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox and David Arquette alongside “Video Store Promo”. The latter of which highlights Barrymore’s famous opening scene. Both come in a t-shirt design, while Don't Answer The Phone comes in an additional pull-over hoodie selection. For Scream (2022) there are two designs as well. There's “SCR5AM” that features a collage of images from the film of Ghostface, Campbell, Arquette and Cox with the new cast. That includes Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. This design will come in a t-shirt and long sleeve look. The final Scream (2022) is “Tara Becker”. This pays homage to the original poster of the first movie with Ortega looking terrified at something on screen. Lastly, there's only one design of Scream VI titled “Not Every Movie Needs A Post Credits Scene!”. This is another moody collage of images from that latest blood-soaked sequel.

The Bumpy Road to ‘Scream 7’