Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Scream VI.

The Scream films broke new ground in virtually every way imaginable: redefining the slasher genre for a new age, holding horror concepts up to the light, and mixing meta-commentary with palpably ghastly thrills. Arguably, however, the franchises' two most trope-busting (if less analyzed) aspects are its remarkable absence of any terrible films and its serving up a new killer with each outing. Extending the very socially aware Scream into a franchise could have easily felt tiring; does a movie born out of trope awareness need to continue in the same manner as the films it lovingly mocks? Thankfully, the scripts found their secret weapon to keep the mysteries fresh: bring new murderers into the fold and provide each one unique excuses that twist the horror cinema mythos on its head as only Scream can. (Concealing the killers' identities through the Ghostface ensemble and voice modifier also allows voice actor Roger L. Jackson to keep doing what only he can do, which adds a terrifying delightful coherency across the franchise.)

What Motivates the Ghostface Killers in ‘Scream 2’?

Set two years after the conclusion of Scream, Scream 2 finds the iconic final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) pursued by a new iteration of Ghostface while attending Windsor College. Providing a satisfying Ghostface reveal following the unbeatable duo of Scream 1's Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) was already going to be tricky-to-impossible. But Scream 1 writer Kevin Williamson dispels any doubt surrounding the franchise's ability to produce new ideas through a shrewdly creative lens. This new Ghostface is Mickey (a young Timothy Olyphant), the best friend of Sidney's boyfriend Derek (Jerry O'Connell).

As Billy and Stu's direct follow-up, Mickey wastes no time illustrating how different he is from Billy, who wanted to avoid capture for his crimes. Mickey's intention is to be caught and go to trial, where he'll use horror movies as his defense for his killing spree. "The effects of cinema violence on society," he says, triumphantly touting his plans to seduce politicians into testifying on his behalf. After all, he's just an innocent victim of how these blood-splattered movies like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street destroyed his morality. The excuse is all a front, of course; Mickey seeks the spotlight and intends to give the desperately bored public a show that will leave them eating out of his hand.

Mickey's motives are a continued clap back from the first film against those who claim that violent media causes young people to commit heinous acts. Billy and Stu already put a metaphorical blade in this notion's head with their endlessly quotable defense of horror films: "movies don't create psychos; movies make psychos more creative." Mickey and Stu are more alike than Mickey cares to admit. Each makes an active choice to take human lives, except where Billy and Stu worshiped the horror canon, Mickey sees an excuse.

But Wait! Billy’s Mother Wants in on the Slasher Fun

As with any proper Ghostface reveal, Mickey has a partner in Mrs. Loomis (Laurie Metcalf), Billy's mother. Mrs. Loomis seeks revenge for her son's death at Sidney's hands, much like Mrs. Vorhees in the original Friday the 13th. In Scream 2's mastermind move, Mrs. Loomis saw a burgeoning serial killer in Mickey and "nurtured" him as a means to an end to gain access to Sidney. She seethes with rage over everyone placing the blame for Billy's depravity — including Billy himself — on her parental negligence.

Everything about Scream 2's Ghostfaces both compliments and diversifies the ideas presented in the first film. Mickey's as shameless as Billy and Stu in owning his desire to kill rather than placing blame on other factors, but Mickey's deepest desire is recognition, which is a brilliantly natural extension of Scream 1's ideas. Mrs. Loomis, meanwhile, is the "mother" of all mystery twists and a parent pursuing the wrong path. She's an active participant in her narrative, unlike Sidney's mother, despite her misplaced sense of justice.

‘Scream 3’ Examines Sibling Jealousy and Hollywood Abuse

Image Via Miramax

Our beloved Sidney goes into hiding prior to Scream 3, and it's no damn wonder. Therefore, the fifth killer to don the Ghostface get-up implements a new tactic: trying to convince Sidney that they're Maureen Prescott, Sidney's murdered mother. Instead, the (singular, this time) killer is none other than Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), the director of Stab 3, the movie-within-a-movie based on the Woodsboro murders that Sidney survived. Roman is also Sidney's half-brother through Maureen.

Once he's removed the mask, Roman monologue-explains how Maureen was once an actress but was raped by powerful Hollywood executives, leading to Roman's birth. Roman's jealousy over how Maureen "claimed" Sidney as her daughter but refused to engage with Roman due to the circumstances of his conception spurs Roman to frame Sidney for this latest stint of Ghostface murders. He asserts how Sidney discovering her mother's rape and killing those responsible is the perfect narrative. "I'm a director," he shrugs, "I direct." Although Williamson didn't pen Scream 3 and fans generally regard it as the worst of the franchise, the spotlight it shines on Hollywood's abusive practices is astoundingly prescient and ties the killer into Sidney's personal life in a way that Mrs. Loomis, while fantastic, didn't echo as well as Billy.

‘Scream 4’ Was the Original Franchise Reboot

Image via Dimension Films

Scream 4 was the first time the franchise tackled the reboot concept prior to Scream 2022. The fourth entry also marks the return of Kevin Williamson as the main scriptwriter (not including later rewrites) after conflicts prevented him from penning Scream 3. Released 11 years after its predecessor and set 15 years after the first Woodsboro murders, Sidney once again returns to her hometown when Ghostface resurfaces and leaves a trail of Woodsboro students dead in their wake. This time, the master manipulator is Sidney's own blood — her cousin Jill (Emma Roberts). As Jill holds Sidney at knife point, the younger woman reveals how growing up related to Sidney left her with a fierce jealousy complex and a desperate need for recognition. In order to become an internet sensation and media celebrity, Jill committed matricide and orchestrated this newest batch of Ghostface kills, so she could become the new Sidney. ("Your ingénue days are over," she hisses with distaste.) Then she stabs her accomplice Charlie (Rory Culkin) to death because society always demands a final girl, before stabbing Sidney (who survives, of course, because she's Sidney effing Prescott).

Remake culture was abundant enough in 2011 that Williamson tore apart its clichés with relish in Scream 4. Most of all, Scream 4 interrogates the conceit of the final girl and how reboots of the era replaced the original older actresses with youthful talent. Although this situation has begun inching toward improvement, Hollywood actresses past the age of 30, let alone 50 or 60, have struggled for decades to find relevant roles (or roles at all). Jill understands this, as well as the viral nature of the internet. By killing Sidney, she would commit the ultimate actress swap and become the final girl by force.

‘Scream 5’ Expands Upon ‘Scream 4’ by Breaking Down Legacy Sequels

Eleven years after Scream 4, we have Scream 2022. Sidney has happily moved on and settled elsewhere with her family, but the tragic death of an old friend forces yet another return to Woodsboro. In an echo of Scream 1's Ghostface reveal, the killers are Ritchie (Jack Quaid) and Amber (Mikey Madison), the supposedly loving boyfriend of new character Sam (Melissa Barrera) and a good friend of Sam's younger sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), respectively. The two believe that their beloved Stab franchise needs saving. No Stab movie ever surpassed the original because "Hollywood is out of ideas." Worse still in their minds, the movie industry doesn't respect "true fans" of the source material. Ritchie and Amber's murderous actions will provide future Stab installments with proper, quality inspiration for its revival. And Sidney must perish because a final girl surviving for this long is ludicrous; there must be stakes to avoid the film industry's tendency toward soulless "cash cow" installments. Plus, the new rules mandate that the original characters are expendable.

Scream 2022 made history as the first film without Wes Craven following the legendary director's tragic passing in 2015. Directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepped into the maestro's shoes while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick handled the script. Almost everyone viewed this fifth installment as a risk — would it indeed be a dreaded "cash cow"? Instead, it proved a worthy successor to its hearty tradition with an intelligent examination of reboots, legacy sequels, and the concept of modern elevated horror (think Hereditary and The Babadook) versus classic slasher flicks. Because of the decades between the first Scream and this soft reboot, Scream 2022 presents some of the most interesting and pointed Ghostface motivations since Scream 1. Their arguments slice through Hollywood trends as sharp as a blade without losing the franchise's defining components: a deft touch and scenarios frightening enough to flee the theater (or one's living room).

The Villains of ‘Scream 6’ Aren’t as Complicated, but Still a Fun Twist

Image Via Paramount Pictures

And then there's Scream VI. In the best opening scene since the original, the film seemingly unveils one of its Ghostface killers immediately after college student Jason (Tony Revolori) brutally murders his film studies professor (Samara Weaving) in a New York alleyway. He and a fellow student planned to continue Ritchie's "movie" by killing Sam and Tara, but a different Ghostface slashes up both men before the title card. It's an astoundingly clever twist, as is the reveal that Scream VI's killers are a trio. Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) and his children Ethan (Jack Champion) and Quinn (Liana Liberato) are Ritchie's father and siblings, respectively. Reminiscent of Scream 2, the three aim to destroy Sam and Tara in a revenge quest.

While a fantastically enjoyable and well-executed film, Scream VI lacks the same level of interrogative meta-commentary as prior entries, especially in regard to its villains. Wayne encouraging Ritchie's dangerous fixation with the Stab films hints at the kind of parenting that's willfully oblivious to their child's flaws, but it's left as an unexplored idea. Ethan and Quinn are mostly blank slates wanting revenge for revenge's sake. Nevertheless, this newest slash-'em-up whodunit remains true to its predecessors' thematic focus and stylistic strengths. A Scream VII is almost guaranteed at this point; as long as it remains horror's most exemplary, introspective treatise through its villains as much as its heroes, then this series can always keep its execution (no pun intended) unique, bold, and astutely relevant to modern cinema.