The Big Picture A prequel to Wes Craven's Scream could have delved into how Billy and Stu came up with their plan to kill Sidney's mom and why Stu was so willing to be involved.

The prequel could have explored the framing of Cotton Weary for the murder of Maureen Prescott, revealing how Billy and Stu knew about the affair and crafted their plan.

A prequel would have added depth to the original film, providing insights into Billy and Stu's relationship, how they avoided suspicion, and the events leading up to Maureen's murder.

Wes Craven’s Scream has become a staple in the horror genre. It not only revolutionized the horror-comedy sub-genre but also gave us a thrilling whodunnit and a new horror icon in the process. Its success, of course, went on to spawn a franchise, much like Craven’s most famous work, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Scream now has six movies under its belt, with a seventh underway. The series is rich with lore, each film connecting back to the original in some way, whether it be a direct reference, a bloodline, or, as is usually the case, going back to the franchise’s final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). But despite the copious amounts of lore and callbacks to the 1996 original, the franchise never once went back in time in the form of a prequel, which feels like a rather missed opportunity. It would be rather impossible to go back and make a prequel to Scream now, as the cast has obviously aged in the nearly 30 years since its release, and casting new actors in the iconic roles just wouldn’t work. Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard are perfect fits for their characters of Billy and Stu (respectively), and you definitely can’t recast Sidney Prescott, so a prequel likely wouldn’t go well nowadays. But had the idea come about in the years after the original, there was a lot that could’ve been done to deepen the lore of that first movie.

How Did Billy and Stu Come Up With It All?

Image via Dimension Films

The big twist of Scream is that Sidney’s boyfriend Billy, and his best friend Stu, are Ghostface, and are the ones who have been terrorizing her, her friends, and their classmates. More than that though, it’s also revealed that they killed her mother, Maureen Prescott, a year prior, which has led to Sidney becoming a shell of herself out of grief. Billy explains that his reason for killing Sidney’s mom was purely out of revenge, as she had had an affair with Billy’s dad which resulted in Billy’s mom moving out and abandoning him. Stu claims he joined Billy in his murders out of peer pressure, as he’s “far too sensitive.” But he also claims that it was fun while he and Billy are explaining how they framed Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber).

A prequel could have shown how Billy came up with the plan to kill Maureen Prescott, and how Stu came on board to help him. Maybe it really was peer pressure, maybe Billy threatened him into it, or maybe Stu didn’t take much convincing at all. It would explain why he and Billy killed Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) at the beginning of the movie since she was Stu’s girlfriend until she dumped him for Steve. The whole thing may have started out as Billy’s own personal vendetta against Maureen Prescott, but it quickly turned Stu into just as much of a monster in the process, making him far more willing a participant than he lets on.

Billy got to take out his revenge plan, and so did Stu, but how did they come up with the idea to do it and get away with it? When they’re taunting Sidney after the big reveal, Stu says in regard to their murder spree, “Watch a few movies, take a few notes.” But there was obviously a lot more that went into it, as they had the entire thing planned to a tee, including using Sidney’s dad as a scapegoat, and even going as far as stabbing themselves to make it look like they were the victims. It would have been fascinating to see this process, and how they came together to invoke such terror on Woodsboro. Plus, any excuse for more of Billy and Stu as Ghostface is encouraged, as they are by far the most memorable and charismatic Ghostface duo.

We Could've Seen the Cotton Weary Trial

Image via Dimension Films

The reason Billy and Stu manage to get away with Maureen’s murder is that they framed Cotton Weary, something Billy tells Sidney was surprisingly easy. Cotton and Maureen were having an affair, and on the night Billy and Stu murdered Maureen, after killing her, one of them walked out of the house wearing Cotton’s jacket so that Sidney would see and think it was Cotton. This naturally resulted in her accusing Cotton of being the murderer, which landed him in jail and earned him a death sentence. The Cotton Weary of it all could’ve been another thing a prequel could have focused on. How did Billy and Stu know he was having an affair with Maureen Prescott? Why did they choose Cotton specifically? How did they come up with their plan to frame him, and how did they know they’d get away with it?

Not to mention it would have been fascinating to see the trial that followed Maureen’s death. We could’ve seen Sidney’s testimony, heard her detailed account of that night, and seen her pick out Cotton as the killer. We could’ve seen Cotton’s reaction to it all, and perhaps even Billy and Stu’s. We could’ve seen Gale Weathers’ (Courteney Cox) visits with him that led to her adamantly believing he was innocent, as well as when she decided to write her book about the whole thing. Sure, we got bits and pieces of Cotton Weary throughout the movies (until he met his death in Scream 3) but he was such a large part of the murder case that it’s honestly surprising we didn’t get more of him.

A Prequel Would Have Added So Much

Image via Dimension Films

Aside from Billy and Stu coming up with their elaborate plan, and Cotton Weary’s accused involvement in it, there are a lot of other things that could’ve lent well to a prequel. Since Billy and Sidney were already dating when he killed her mom, how did he manage not to get caught? He’s so close to the scene of the crime by dating the daughter, that you would think he would be a suspect at some point. And how did Stu end up with Tatum (Rose McGowan)? Did he really love her? Was he just trying to keep close tabs on Sidney through her? Or was he simply using her as an alibi? When Casey Becker is killed, Tatum backs him saying he was with her that night, which takes Stu off the suspects list. Also, did Sidney’s dad know about Maureen’s affairs? Was he just ignorant to them because he loved his wife and didn’t want a divorce?

The sequels of Scream all keep up an intriguing story, but while they may reference the original, we rarely get any extra background to the events leading up to Maureen’s murder, which is what kicked it all off. A prequel would not only be entertaining but also beneficial in giving a richer history to the original film. Maureen’s murder and the subsequent events that followed it prior to the first movie are fascinating, and it would’ve been great to see more details added to it. Plus, any further expansion on the Scream universe is a win for Scream and horror fans alike!