The Big Picture The Scream franchise pays homage to classic horror films, with Psycho being referenced over 15 times across all six Scream films.

The first Scream movie references Psycho through the character names, quotes, and the killing style, similar to Hitchcock's iconic film.

Subsequent Scream movies continue the Psycho references, with scenes mirroring famous moments and characters making direct references to the film.

The Scream franchise plays by the slasher horror film rules but also pays homage to many different classics throughout the series. "The Exorcist was on, it got me thinking of you" is one of the more iconic lines from the first movie, paying obvious homage to one of the original demonic possession films. We know there are Halloween and The Exorcist references, but one movie stands out above all the other Easter eggs and references. Some are obvious and some are harder to catch. Is it the movie you're thinking of?

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, and even Psycho II, is referenced more than 15 times across all six Scream films. Being noted as one of horror's first slasher films, it only makes sense to celebrate the 1960s classic. I know that you're thinking there's no way that you missed that many references! Truth be told, some of them are so subtle that even a Hitchcock aficionado might not have caught them. Let's break them down by each film.

'Scream' 1996 Started the 'Psycho' References

Wes Craven's first installment of the Scream franchise features a couple of references to Psycho. One of the most obvious is one of the Ghostface killers in the film, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). Loomis is the same last name as Sam Loomis (John Gavin) who was Marion Crane's (Janet Leigh) boyfriend in Psycho. Sam Loomis is the one who eventually uncovers the truth about Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), his mother, and the hotel. Speaking of Anthony Perkins, there is another moment in the film that directly references Anthony Perkins and his role in Psycho. During the final scene in the kitchen of Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) house, Stu and Billy are tormenting Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) before they attempt to kill her. When they're explaining why they're doing what they're doing, Billy directly quotes Psycho. He says, "We all go a little mad sometimes", and then adds on attribution, "Anthony Perkins, Psycho". This comes right before the scene that every girl who crushes on Skeet Ulrich remembers; the corn syrup-on-his-fingers scene. Also, while it's not directly contributed to Psycho, killing Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) is very similar to the style that Hitchcock used for Psycho. Hitchcock advertised Janet Leigh as the main protagonist, but she was killed off early in the film. Barrymore's character was assumed to be the main protagonist from the trailers and marketing as well but was killed in the opening scene of the film.

'Scream 2' Brings in More 'Psycho' References

In Scream 2, Mrs. Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) and Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) are the clumsy culprits behind the Ghostface mask, so we are again carrying the Loomis name into the second film. The beginning of the film shows how the Woodsboro Murders were turned into a slasher horror flick called Stab, which is super meta in itself, and even the movie within the movie makes a Psycho reference. Stab is being shown on the big screen and Heather Graham is portraying Casey Becker this time. Graham's version of Casey turns on the shower and undresses before she becomes hunted by Ghostface. This scene is incredibly similar to Marion Crane's in Psycho. Just before she is killed, Crane turns on the shower and disrobes. In another scene, Mrs. Loomis can be seen with her eye looking through a peephole, which is in the same fashion that Norman Bates does to spy on Crane.

'Scream 3' Isn't Everyone's Favorite, But 'Psycho' Is Still Referenced

Arguably the hokiest Scream of the franchise, Scream 3 sticks to its roots of following horror movie rules and making mention of Psycho. In one scene, Sidney has a super dreamy sequence where she sees her dead mother. Maureen Prescott (Lynn McRee) is haunting Sidney's nightmares and her presence is super creepy. This is reminiscent of Norma Bates haunting Norman during Psycho I, II, and III. There's also a scene where Sarah Darling (Jenny McCarthy) is arguing about her role in the script, and she makes reference to "the shower scene". Most horror fans know that this is referencing Psycho, but she incorrectly refers to it as Vertigo. That is not a direct reference, but funny nonetheless for fans.

Can 'Scream 4' Carry on the 'Psycho' Callbacks?

We mentioned Anthony Perkins earlier in the article, the actor who portrayed Norman Bates, and he was brought back up in the fourth Scream installment. During a scene where Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) and Sidney are being "protected" by cops from the Ghostface killers, we meet two officers in their patrol car. One of these officer's names is none other than Anthony Perkins (Anthony Anderson). He, unfortunately, doesn't last very long before taking a knife to the forehead. In a later scene at Kirby's (Hayden Panettiere) house, Ghostface is on the loose and starting to pick the teens off one by one. Ghostface calls Kirby as she's looking at Charlie (Rory Culkin) squirm from being tied to the chair. One of the questions Ghostface asks is about which horror film started the slasher craze, listing Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Last House On The Left, and Psycho. He tricks her and the answer is "all of the above," where he explains Peeping Tom is the first film to put the audience in the killer's POV.

'Scream V' Turns Up the 'Psycho' Talk

Scream V is the requel and legacy sequel of the original Scream, and the whole film plays into that meta-inception. The lead this time is Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), and she has a deep secret. In the film, we learn she is Billy Loomis' daughter, which will carry on the Loomis' psychopath gene and Psycho attribution. During a scene at Mindy (Jasmine Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin's (Mason Gooding) house where the gang is together talking about how they can figure out who Ghostface is, there's a subtle reference you may have missed. In the background of them talking, there is a poster of the original Psycho film. Later on in the film, Deputy Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) from Scream 4 is back and violating a lot of traffic laws to protect her son, Wes (Dylan Minnette). Ghostface calls Judy and directly asks her if she's ever seen the movie Psycho. At the same time, scenes flash back and forth between Judy driving to save Wes and Wes getting in the shower with the same film style we see used for Marion Crane's stab scene in Psycho.

'Scream VI' Can't Drop the 'Psycho' Torch

Scream VI was released last year and started the film off with a bang, just like the OG 1996 Scream did. In the first sequence, we meet Laura Crane, played by Samara Weaving. Laura's name is a direct nod to the doomed and iconic Marion Crane from Psycho. After Laura's character gets, uh, cut from the film, we head over to the apartment of the first of many Ghostface's in the film. Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori) and Greg Bruckner (Thom Newell) are Ghostface wannabes who eventually get taken out by the real Ghostface(s). Before they meet their untimely stabby death, we can see a Psycho poster adorned on their walls. When Mindy and the gang are talking about sequels and how to identify the killer from the past rules, she makes a reference to Psycho II. As well, once the Ghostfaces are revealed and the ultimate showdown happens in the theater, Ethan (Jack Champion) gets killed by being stabbed in the mouth. This death is similar to Lila Crane (Vera Miles), Marion's sister, in Psycho II.

We know a Scream VII is in the works and Scream stans are so excited to see the franchise carry on in true meta, bloody fashion. Will the seventh installment of Scream find new ways to incorporate Psycho, or has the reference pool been run dry? New movie and new rules, but the classics never die.