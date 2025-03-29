Horror fans are less than a year away from the release of Scream 7. After three long years, Ghost Face will be masking up once again for another big screen-killing spree. In the time between Scream VI and the upcoming instalment, there has been a ton of Ghost Face merchandise to keep moviegoers' fear of this slasher icon's gastly expression frighteningly alive. This has included apparel collections, action figures and Funko Pops. Now Funko's latest addition to their Ghost Face lineup is ready to make you scream.

An Entertainment Earth exclusive, Funko's new Ghost Face Pop is a “Black Light” special edition. The horror villain is seen in their traditional cloaked attire, but with a color scheme of green, magenta and purple. When you shine a black light on the figure, this Ghost Face will glow. The figure also has comic book-like highlights to make this foe Pop even more. Ghost Face has had many Pops over the last number of years. Hopefully, one day Funko will be able to make official Scream Pops too. Characters like Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley and Billy Loomis are just dying for the vinyl figure treatment.

What’s ‘Scream 7’ About?