Over the course of 26 years, there have been five movies in the Scream franchise. Four of those movies had two killers parading around as the treacherous Ghostface, with Scream 3 having the only solo killer, so it can get quite confusing for audiences to figure out which killers under the mask committed which murders. This is especially difficult since the films never specifically run down the kill list in the final act, with only a few kills ever specifically stated. Die-hard fans of Scream can be very intense about the lore of the franchise, which was touched on in the latest entry in Scream (2021) - aka Scream 5. So, ahead of Scream VI's release, let's put all the rumors to bed. This list will go over every kill in all the Scream movies and which of the 9 killers perpetrated them.

Scream (1996)

Like Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) with Friday the 13th, die-hard fans have watched the original Scream “20 goddamn times” but do they know which victims were taken out by Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) or Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). A year before the events of the film Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) mother Maureen was killed, with her lover Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber) framed for the murder. After getting the ball rolling, Billy and Stu then plan for a wild murder spree to take place on the anniversary

Steven Orth

Even some of the most loyal fans forget about Steven, remembering Casey to be the first kill of the franchise. While Billy taunts Casey over the phone with his nuanced game of trivia, Steven is tied up to a chair on her patio. When Casey gets an answer wrong, it is Stu who guts Steven. Tatum (Rose McGowan) claims that Stu was with her that night, but that doesn't mean he didn't do some killing prior. Stu was probably still irked by the fact Casey broke up with him for Steve.

Casey Becker

Billy Loomis is the one to kill Casey. When Ghostface asks her to guess what door he's at it's a trick question, with Billy and Stu waiting on either side of the house. After Stu throws a chair through the door Casey runs to the kitchen, not the front door. Stu runs in and unlocks it, letting Billy in to help search for her. Billy catches Casey outside, stabs her in the chest, and attempts at choking her, something he also does to Sidney in the third act. Billy is more of a passion killer whereas Stu prefers to slice and dice. Together, both Stu and Billy gut Casey and hang her from the tree.

Principal Himbry

Billy is definitely the Ghostface to kill Himbry (Henry Wrinkler), as Stu is with Tatum at the time. Another great indicator is the way he holds the knife and meticulously stabs him three times in the chest. It could be said that Billy leaves Principal Himbry there to bleed out to do some stalking around town, then later returns to school with Stu to gut and hang him from the school football goalpost.

Tatum Riley

While Stu is busy with the party, Billy sneaks into the garage and taunts Tatum. He slices her arm before crushing her with the garage door. When he arrives at the party and is talking to Sid, he gives Stu a menacing eyebrow raise to let him know the kill is done.

Kenny Brown

After “attacking” Billy and chasing Sidney out of the house, Stu slices Gale Weather's (Courteney Cox) cameraman’s throat. He then throws Kenny’s (W. Earl Brown) body on top of Gale’s van and follows her to the crash site to make sure she’s dead.

Billy is the Ghostface to stab Dewey (David Arquette) in the back, which originally was supposed to be his death but due to test audiences loving him so much, Wes Craven decided to save him. The last two kills are then pretty obvious with Billy stabbing Stu. Although, Sidney is the one to kill him after dropping a TV on Stu's head. Gale shoots Billy and then once again Sidney finishes it with a shot to the head.

Total Kill Count - 7

Ghostface Kill Count - 5: Billy 3, Stu 2

Non-Ghostface Kill Count - 2: Sidney 2

Scream 2 (1997)

Originally, the killers were supposed to be Hallie (Elise Neal) and Derek (Jerry O'Connell), Sydney’s best friend and boyfriend, but due to a rushed production and script leaks, they would change to Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) and Nancy Loomis (Laurie Metcalf). Scream 2 is set two years after the Woodsboro massacre, starting off at the premiere screening of "Stab," the fictional movie based on Gale’s book.

Maureen Evans and Phil Stevens

Maureen (Jada Pinkett-Smith) and Phil (Omar Epps) get free tickets to the movie, most likely given to them by Mickey. He then goes to the theater himself dressed as Ghostface, stabs Phil in the bathroom, once in the ear then twice in the chest, and stabs Maureen seven times in the theater.

Cici Cooper

As in the first film, it is normally the mastermind who makes the majority of the phone calls, making Mrs. Loomis the one who is on the phone with Cici (Sarah Michelle Gellar), while Mickey sneaks into the Omega Beta Zeta house. He is younger and fitter, which makes him the better candidate to throw Cici through a glass door, stab her, and throw her off the balcony.

Randy Meeks

After realizing Gale has uncovered her MO, Mrs. Loomis switches things up. Instead of following the kills based on the names of the original victims, she goes after the survivors. Mrs. Loomis hides in Gale’s news van, most likely waiting to kill Gale, but when the opportunity arises, she butchers Randy (Jamie Kennedy), stabbing him four times and slicing his neck. She takes claim of it during the film's final act.

Officer Richards, Officer McDaniel, and Hallie McDaniel

Being so close to the investigation, Mrs. Loomis finds out that Sidney is being taken to a safe house and relays that to Mickey. On their way there, Mickey punches through the driver-side window of the cop car and slits officer Andrew’s throat. When officer Richards gets out of the car, Mickey overpowers him, throws him in front of the car, and floors it into some roadside construction where officer Richards is impaled in the head. While Mickey is knocked out, Sidney and Hallie slip out of the car. The two fight about unmasking Ghostface, which gives Mickey enough time to run over to Hallie and stab her four times in the chest.

The final showdown in the theater has Mickey shoot Derek in the chest. Mrs. Loomis then shoots Mickey in the shoulder and before falling over, he shoots Gale in the stomach. Cotton Weary (oh yeah, he's here!) then shoots Mrs. Loomis in the neck. But no killer is dead for certain without a headshot, Mickey jumps back up resulting in both Sid and Gale shooting him 16 times. Then for good measure, Sidney shoots Mrs. Loomis in the head.

Total Kill Count - 10

Ghostface Kill Count - 8: Mickey 7, Mrs. Loomis 1

Non-Ghostface Kill Count - 2: Gale 1, Sidney 1

Scream 3 (2000)

Just like with Scream 2, audiences did not receive the film that was originally intended. Script leaks and the aftermath of the Columbine massacre meant the script got reworked into the campy Scooby-Doo-type film we have now. Luckily for fans, many of those ideas would later end up in Scream 4 and possibly Scream VI. Scream 3 is the only film in the franchise to have one killer, with it being Sidney’s half-brother Roman Bridger (Scott Foley). However, the script originally had Angelina Tyler (Emily Mortimer) as a second killer, and it was even filmed with that intention, but sometime during filming, that was changed, and the big finale only had Roman don the mask.

Total Kill Count - 10

Ghostface Kill Count - 9: Roman, 9

Non-Ghostface Kill Count - 1: Dewey, 1

Scream 4 (2011)

New Decade. New Rules. 11 years later, audiences are taken back to Woodsboro where two new killers don the Ghostface mask for the scariest film in the franchise. This time being film nerd Charlie (Rory Culkin) and Sydney’s own cousin Jill (Emma Roberts). Scream 4 seems to be the most contentious film in the franchise when it comes to debating killers, this is probably in heavy part due to the film’s muddy timeline.

(With the first three kills, Trudie (Shenae Grimes), Sherrie (Lucy Hale), and Rachel (Anna Paquin), being a part of the "Stab" universe, those will not factor into the final body count)

Marnie Cooper and Jenny Randall

This scene was reshot after principal filming was already completed. As the original opening lacked a call with Ghostface, it was scrapped and rewritten to add more suspense. Marnie (Britt Robertson) dies off-screen and Jenny (Aimee Teegarden) is chased into the garage where she’s stabbed in the back, crushed by the garage door, and then stabbed in the chest. There’s been heavy debate among fans around these two kills, with many believing Charlie was on the phone and Jill committed the murders. However, comparing Jenny’s conversation to the later trivia scene with Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), this caller appears to be Jill. She’s more playful, while Charlie’s calls are a lot angrier and more sadistic. Plus, in the final act, Charlie takes claim for both kills, which means Jill was probably there to just watch.

Olivia Morris

In contrast to the previous films, in which the caller is usually the mastermind, Charlie seems to be the one who makes most of the murderous phone calls in Scream 4. To frighten Kirby and amp up the theatrics, he calls her from Olivia’s (Marielle Jaffe) closet. This forces her and Jill to watch the most brutal death in all of the franchise. Charlie stabs Olivia in the chest, through the hand, kicks her down, throws her across the room, stabs in the back/stomach 6 times, bashes her head through a window, and guts her. Sidney rushes over to aid Olivia, but it’s too late. Ghostface calls again to tell Sid he’ll slit her eyelids in half, so she won't blink when he stabs her in the face. Still sounds like Charlie, plus he wouldn’t have had time to hand off Trevor’s (Nico Tortorella) clone phone to Jill.

Rebecca Walters

Despite the fact that she was just fired by Sid, the ex-publicist is still not immune from the death toll. After playing cat and mouse in the parking garage, Rebecca (Alison Brie) is stabbed in the stomach and thrown off the roof onto a news van. This is another kill that has fans going back and forth. Some fans think it’s Jill who kills Rebecca, but once again it was actually Charlie. The calls are still coming from Trevor’s phone, and he had the opportunity to break away from Robbie (Erik Knudsen), while Jill was still in the hospital getting bandaged up.

Deputy Hoss, Deputy Perkins, and Kate Roberts

Outside of her own home, Jill stabs Hoss (Adam Brody) in the back and immediately after, Perkins (Anthony Anderson) in the forehead. After moving their bodies and the cop car a couple of blocks away, she calls Sidney for a playful chat. Jill then stabs her own mother in the back through the front door’s letterbox. It may seem like both killers were there at the time, one being at the front door and one at the back. Despite that, a deleted scene shows Sid circling back to find a Ghostface costume strung up to catch the reflection of the wind chimes.

Robbie Mercer

In one of the more obvious kills, Charlie stabs Robbie in the chest, back, and stomach. He somehow disappears from the front lawn to give Sidney time to show up, then stumbles onto the front porch to die in front of her, Jill, and Kirby. Charlie chases Sid and Jill upstairs.

After recreating the Casey/Steven call from the orginal film, Charlie reveals himself as one Ghostface by stabbing Kirby, which the audience now knows she survives. Jill then stabs Sidney and reveals herself to be the other Ghostface. To tie things up, she shoots Trevor twice - once in the groin and once in the face. In the next phase of her plan, she stabs Charlie in the heart and stomach. Jill intends on being the sole survivor, however, she is unable to kill Sid at the house and must try again at the hospital. Once again, Sidney gets the upper hand, electrocuting Jill’s head with a defibrillator and shooting her in the chest.

Total Kill Count - 11

Ghostface Kill Count - 10: Jill 5, Charlie, 5

Non-Ghostface Kill Count - 1: Sidney 1

Scream (2021)

Another decade has passed, and Ghostface is back. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett do a great homage to Wes Craven’s work with their self-proclaimed requel. The two killers are Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison) and Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid).

Vince Schneider

It may seem logical for Amber to be the one to kill Vince (Kyle Gallner) since she and her friends are just kicked out of the bar where he dies, but the killer is most likely Richie. Ghostface stabs Vince only once in the neck. A more calculated smart play in comparison to Amber's feverish kill style. Plus, it would be smarter for Amber to stick with the group and establish an alibi.

Sheriff Judy Hicks

On first watch, it may appear that just one Ghostface killed both Judy (Marley Shelton) and her son Wes (Dylan Minnette), but upon closer inspection, it becomes increasingly clear they were killed by two different people. Richie sneaks into the Hicks house, while Amber waits outside and calls Judy to lure her back home. Ghostface’s attack style is almost identical to Tara’s, with a matching knife twirl. In addition to this fact, Amber stabbed Judy nine times in broad daylight, out in the open, which aligns with her bloodlust.

Wes Hicks

Like with Vince, Ghostface sneaks up from behind and stabs Wes in the neck. Richie is more calculated and always goes for a fatal wound.

Deputy Clay and Dewey Riley

Although Richie may have gotten to the hospital earlier than it appears, it was most likely to cut the lights to Tara’s floor. It is Amber who kills deputy Clay and taunts Tara. Dewey shoots her three times in the chest, but he knows the best way to be sure is to go for the head. When he goes back to take her out for good, Amber stabs Dewey in the chest with one knife and in the back with another. She then slices him open from both ends.

Entering act three, Chad (Mason Gooding) is attacked by Ghostface. This is obviously Amber as Richie is driving up to the party. They clear everyone out of the house except the core group. When things get quiet, Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is attacked. This one is Richie as his knife style is reminiscent of the Wes kill and Amber is upstairs with Tara (Jenna Ortega). Sam (Melissa Barrera) throws a lamp at him, and he runs off. With everyone back in the living room, Amber shoots Liv (Sonia Ammar) in the face point-blank. Richie seems to be the one to call Sidney, as the call is less hostile and Amber is in the closet waiting to pounce on Sid. During the final showdown in the kitchen, Sidney smashes Amber in the head with a bottle of hand sanitizer. Gale shoots Amber three times in the chest, and she falls onto the stove, catching on fire. Sam stabs Richie through the face, 21 times in his chest, slits his throat, and finally shoots him three times. A badly burned Amber then rushes into the room where Tara shoots her in the head.

Total Kill Count - 8

Ghostface Kill Count - 6: Amber 4, Richie 2

Non-Ghostface Kill Count - 2: Sam 1, Tara 1

With 47 deaths and 9 killers, the Scream franchise has spilled a lot of corn syrup over the past few decades. Audiences have much more to look forward to with "a bolder, more brazen Ghostface" set to hit screens next month. Scream 6 will be in theaters on March 10 with tickets on sale now.