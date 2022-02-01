Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for every Scream film, including the latest Scream 2022.With Ghostface's recent return to the big screen, it's clear that Wes Craven's Scream films live on, even if none of the killers seem to... The forever final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has dealt with her fair share of psycho boyfriends, evil half-brothers, and attention-seeking friends and family to know that surviving a horror movie isn't nearly as fun as watching one, but with Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) always by her side, nothing is impossible. This year's Scream "requel" (yes, we spelled that right) is an exciting addition to the iconic horror franchise that challenges everything we know about horror, "elevated" or not, and introduces two new slashers to the Ghostface legacy. While Woodsboro's most famous psycho killers all shared the same mask (and the same voice by Roger L. Jackson), they were all in fact very different people with, sometimes, the exact same motives as the last. Nonetheless, they were foes to be reckoned with, so let's rank every one of them.

9. Charlie Walker (Scream 4)

It's those film guys you've got to watch out for... While not the main antagonist of the legendary Scream 4, Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin) tried his best to play Ghostface, but his ultimate goal was in becoming the "next" Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) and be one of the last survivors of the most recent Woodsboro murders. "The unexpected is the new cliché", he says to his Cinema Club, and it's true. Charlie may have been the least likely suspect, and that's exactly how he (almost) got away with it. However, Charlie was also one of the weakest of all the Ghostfaces. Not only was he killed almost immediately by his accomplice (more on her later), but each of his kills was sloppier than the last. Sure, we wouldn't want to meet Charlie in a dark alley, but it's possible we could take him.

Kill Count: 3

8. Debbie Loomis (Scream 2)

The mother of the original Ghostface killer, Debbie Loomis (Laurie Metcalf), also known as Debbie Salt, gave off some real Pamela Voorhees vibes when she showed up at the end of Scream 2. After Sidney killed Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), Debbie quickly began devising a plan to avenge her son's murder, which involved paying for a student's tuition (see below) and for him to get close to Sidney through school. As it turned out, she was the one who killed Sidney's high school friend Randy Meeks, who we were all sad to see go. Debbie's psychotic revenge plot didn't end well for her. Not only was she shot by Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber), but Sidney then made sure to finish the job. Although Debbie killed one of the best characters in the franchise, she's still one of the least memorable, and a clear rip-off of the original Friday the 13th to boot.

Kill Count: 1 (possibly 2 others)

7. Mickey Altieri (Scream 2)

The main killer of Scream 2, Mickey Altieri (Timothy Olyphant) was one of Sidney's best friends in college and a film student who especially loved horror flicks. Of course, like all the Ghostface killers, his dream of becoming the "star" eventually came to pass as he began killing across campus. Mickey directly killed five people and potentially two others, all the while reassuring Sidney that he was just as disturbed to see history repeat itself as she was. In the worst way possible, Mickey got into Sidney's head, making her think that his best friend and her boyfriend Derek Feldman (Jerry O'Connell) was his accomplice, right before killing him. This stunted Sidney's relationships going forward, and she continued to wear the necklace Derek gave her in remembrance of him (which came in handy when she used it to slice Mickey's face), realizing Mickey was lying the whole time.

Kill Count: 5 (possibly 2 others)

6. Amber Freeman (Scream 5)

Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison) might only be eighteen, but she's one of the toughest Ghostfaces to ever slash through the competition. One of the two antagonists in the recent Scream "requel", Amber managed to get close to Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) and infiltrate her group of friends, just as the original Woodsboro killers did. Amber managed to not only get close to Tara but so close that Tara would prefer her company to that of her sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera): She's a phenomenal actor.

But Amber's true claim to fame is that she was able to do what no other Ghostface has ever been able to do, finally kill Dewey Riley. Sure, Dewey was a lot older than he was in the original films, but he's survived a heck of a lot throughout the years. Still, Amber manages to take him out for good, and we've got to give it to her. She's one of the scariest slashers on this list. Did we even mention that she also got burned alive and then still tried to kill Sidney, Gale, and Sam?

Kill Count: 4

5. Richie Kirsch (Scream 5)

Along with Amber, Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid) decided to create his own version of Stab 8 that would better serve the "fan's" (i.e. their) wants and needs. His master plan involved cozying up to Sam Carpenter, the long-lost daughter of Billy Loomis, only to turn on her in the final hour. The first boyfriend since Billy Loomis to actually be the killer, Richie makes an immediate impression as a genuinely "nice guy". Still, Dewey managed to peg it right off the bat because of course he does.

So why is Richie higher on the list than Amber? Honestly, because of his consistent charisma, brilliant plan, and superior acting skills. While Amber seems like a suspect, Richie gives off no immediate warning signs other than being Sam's boyfriend. Until the final moments when he reveals himself, we're genuinely hoping against hope that he isn't the killer, and when it's revealed we feel beyond betrayed. Plus, he killed the acting Sheriff Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) and her son Wes (Dylan Minnette) in broad daylight, which is pretty impressive.

Kill Count: 2

4. Stu Macher (Scream)

Possibly the most disturbing of all the Ghostfaces, Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) does some of the weirdest stuff with his tongue since Gene Simmons put on that KISS makeup. That said, this Ghostface is the secondary (and surprise) antagonist of the original Scream who helped kill Sidney's mother before beginning the famous 1996 Woodsboro Murders a year later, starting with his ex-girlfriend Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) and her then-boyfriend.

Stu is actually insane (you can see it in his eyes), and his legacy would live on through the rest of the franchise as he and Billy are mentioned in every film (with Lillard cameoing in each). There are also huge speculations based on early treatments by co-creator Kevin Williamson that Stu is still alive and serving jail time, awaiting his return with a cult of Ghostfaces. Ultimately, this idea was used for Williamson's show The Following, but it would definitely make a compelling sixth installment...

Kill Count: 4

3. Roman Bridger (Scream 3)

Scream 3 might be the least memorable film of the bunch, but this killer is unforgettable. For young Hollywood music video director Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), landing the job directing Stab 3 wasn't nearly enough. The illegitimate son of Maureen Prescott (Lynn McRee) aka actress Rina Reynolds, Roman was flat-out rejected by his birth mother, only to stalk her and learn of her secret affair with Hank Loomis (C.W. Morgan). It's Roman's influence that actually drove Billy Loomis and Stu Macher to kill Billy's father in the first place, resulting in the events of the 1996 Woodsboro Murders.

The original Woodsboro Murderers weren't enough for Roman though, who decided that it was his time to shine and try to kill his half-sister Sidney. Roman might be the most prolific Ghostface there ever was, and the only one to act completely alone (the hidden twist that marked the third film). Thankfully Dewey was there to shoot him in the head and save Sidney from being his tenth and final victim.

Kill Count: 9

2. Jill Roberts (Scream 4)

Sidney's cousin Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) is another straight psycho. Obviously, all the Ghostfaces must be crazy on some level, but Jill brings entirely new energy to it, willing to injure herself in order for her "attack" to look real. In fact, the revelation that she was the mastermind behind the events of Scream 4, followed by her killing her own accomplice to make her the "new" Sidney Prescott, was probably the most shocking moment in the entire Scream canon. And it works.

To this day, Jill is one of the scariest, and most ruthless slashers in the Scream franchise with seven victims to her name, showing the dangers of this social media age of attention-seeking. After failing to kill her cousin once, she tries to kill Sidney again in the hospital, only for Sidney to electrocute her in the head with two defibrillators before shooting her point-blank. It's intense, but it gets the job done.

Kill Count: 7

1. Billy Loomis (Scream)

The O.G. Ghostface killer, Billy Loomis was the first man to directly torment Sidney Prescott, not to mention the rest of Woodsboro. Alongside Stu Macher, Billy slashed through all of their high school pals, but not before murdering Sidney's own mother a year prior in a revenge-fueled rage. Billy might be the scariest of all the Ghostface killers because even when he was out of costume he was something of a freak, and was very clearly the killer from the beginning.

Billy's legacy would haunt the rest of Woodsboro (and the franchise) for years to come, directly inspiring future Ghostfaces and adding even more bloodshed to his name. Even Sam Carpenter, the latest final girl and Billy's long-lost daughter, channeled her inner-Loomis (after having visions of him in her head, yikes) to brutally kill Richie before he could murder her. This isn't even to mention the years of therapy Sidney had to go through after Billy revealed himself as Ghostface.

Kill Count: 3

