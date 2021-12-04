A new featurette for SCREAM was released as part of CCXP Worlds 2021, together with a new set of posters that’ll leave you wondering who’s hiding behind Ghostface’s mask this time. Paranoia was always an essential part of the Scream franchise, and the upcoming sequel is doing a great job in keeping tradition.

The new teaser asks what makes a good horror movie, a complex question that the cast tries to answer. For legacy Scream actor David Arquette, who plays Dewey Riley in the franchise, a good horror movie depends on a “strong villain” with an “iconic silhouette.” Newcomer Dylan Minnette agrees with Arquette, underlining how everyone is scared when they see Ghostface with a knife, one of the most classic images in horror history. Courteney Cox, who plays the Scream franchise's favorite journalist Gale Weathers, adds that Ghostface is such an efficient source of fear because we never know who’s behind the mask. Anyone can indeed be Ghostface. And that’s exactly what the batch of poster try to make fans remember.

Each of the new posters focuses on one cast member, menacingly holding Ghostface masks as if they were the killer. While most of the posters depict potential victims, one is bound to be the real killer. After all, as Scream’s marketing campaign keeps reminding us, Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The new posters feature Minette as Wes Hicks, Sonia Ben Ammar as Liv Mckenzie, Mikey Madison as Amber Freeman, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Jack Quaid as Richie Kirsch, Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks, and Roger Jackson as the voice of Ghostface.

The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as SCREAM used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. Scream’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

The next SCREAM is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the film, with previous franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing. Besides Arquette and Cox, Scream will also see the return of Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, and Roger L. Williams.

SCREAM is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise on January 14, 2022. Check out the new SCREAM featurette and posters below.

