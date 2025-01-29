Scream 7 officially began filming earlier this month. That only means horror fans are one step closer to seeing Ghostface’s deadly return to the big screen. By the time the seventh installment slashes its way to theaters, it will have been almost three years since Scream VI. Now, as the anticipation slowly builds, Fun World has introduced their latest deadly batch of Ghostface Masks.

The 2025 lineup of killer masks includes updated versions of fan-favorites like the devil, scarecrow, bling masks. The latter has several variants to choose from. However, the highlight here are the completely new options. This year features Saint Patrick's Day, Easter Bunny, Day of the Dead and Hockey Mask editions. The last one being an obvious reference to another famous masked slasher killer, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. There's a lot of great detail to this new set of masks. For example, the Saint Patrick's Day version features a traditional green leprechaun hat and a ginger beard, not too dissimilar to the Christmas Santa Claus mask from last year, while the Easter Bunny is complete with long fluffy ears and a blue bow tie. Scream made Ghostface a horror legend in 1996, but it's easy to forget that the character has been terrorizing Halloween since 1991. Over 30 years later, this horror movie-loving villain is still scaring us at locations like Spirit Halloween.

