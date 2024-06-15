The Big Picture Mezco Toyz reveals ghostly new Ghostface figure, complete with glow-in-the-dark features and haunting accessories for $49.99 USD.

Wes Craven's Scream franchise reshaped horror with its meta whodunit slasher and iconic final girl Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell.

Despite hurdles, Scream 7 is in the works with Campbell returning.

While the Scream franchise has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the last year, that hasn’t stopped Ghostface from being one of the biggest icons in horror. He’s been the center of blood-soaked apparel collections, Funko Pops, and various action figures. Now, as fans wait for Scream 7, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest Ghostface figure.

An Entertainment Earth Exclusive, a part of the Living Dead Dolls series, the ten-inch figure is of the glow-in-the-dark variety. This edition also features a blood-covered mask and the killer’s signature haunting knife. Finally, Ghostface has a cloth clock, five points of articulation and a die-cut window box to haunt your horror display. The figure itself will be $49.99 USD.

'Scream' Is Slasher That Reshaped Horror

While Halloween, Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw were a part of the original slasher franchise, no film series arguably changed the genre quite like Wes Craven’s Scream. The meta whodunit slasher and its masked killer Ghostface were a formula for deadly success. This was thanks to its razor sharp screenplay from Kevin Williamson that brilliantly blended horror and comedy with an ensemble cast that has since become their own iconic brand. For example, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is seen by many fans as the best “final girl” in horror history. Then, from just a cultural perspective, the impact of Scream is still being felt today.

From 1997 onward, films like The Faculty, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Valentine, Sick and Urban Legend have been trying to recapture the horrific magic of Ghostface. A few have been successful, but there’s only one Scream. That has been reflected in the film’s box office the past 25 years. Scream VI last year made over $160 million worldwide, which almost matches the insane gross of the original classic. Despite some hiccups that involved star Melissa Barrera getting fired and Jenna Ortega leaving the upcoming sequel, Scream 7 appears to be back on track with Campbell set to reprise her career-defining role. Williamson will also be returning to the franchise, this time as the director.

Scream 7 doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it’s rumored to begin filming in the fall. This means Ghostface could be returning to the big screen by the end of 2025. While we anxiously await more news, you can pre-order Mazco’s latest Ghostface Living Dead Doll on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figure is set to be released in November 2024. The entire Scream franchise is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

