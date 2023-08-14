The Big Picture Ghostface is making a comeback in an upcoming special release action figure from NECA, exclusively for Scream fans at New York Comic Con.

Fans can customize their Ghostface figure with different masks, including a rainbow, bleeding, distressed, and glow-in-the-dark option.

The figure also includes additional sets of hands for recreating scenes from the latest Scream installment.

Start spreadin’ the news. Ghostface may have been struck down all over again in this year’s Scream VI, but the slasher is returning to take Manhattan by storm in an upcoming special release from NECA. Exclusively for Scream fans heading to New York Comic Con, the 7-inch tall action figure has a slew of extras allowing fans to create the Ghostface they want to see standing in their collection. Along with the classic mask that’s come to be synonymous with the Wes Craven-created franchise, fans will also have the choice to give the character a handful of other looks including rainbow, bleeding, the “distressed” mask from the latest film, and even a green glow in the dark look to illuminate your NECA lineup.

While the different masks allow fans to put their own spin on Ghostface, new sets of hands open the door to recreating scenes like the “knife wipe” made famous in the latest installment. Hoping that the mask can match the knife? Along with the regular knife, collectors will have the option of swapping it out with a green glow-in-the-dark weapon to even better catch the eyes of visitors.

No trip to New York City is complete without a Broadway show and — as a cultured killer — Ghostface is no exception. The figure comes with a “Playkill” booklet, showcasing the production that they caught on the Great White Way. While the infamous subway scene in Scream 6 paid homage to a slew of horror films including The Babadook and The Last House on the Left, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin also had several nods throughout the film to Jason Takes Manhattan. Included with the Ghostface figure, the NECA piece continues that tribute with a poster inspired by the Rob Hedden-helmed feature. Check out images of the NYCC exclusive down below.

Close

The Future of Scream

Following Craven’s passing in 2015, it seemed that audiences would be left with 2011’s Scream 4 as the final installation in the film franchise that kicked off in 1996. Picking up the torch where The Nightmare on Elm Street visionary left off, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin released Scream 5 in early 2022 combining beloved characters like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) with a younger generation. A massive box office success, it was abundantly clear that fans were ready for more where that came from with Paramount Pictures green-lighting Scream VI almost immediately. Most recently, news came out that Scream 7 is now in the works with Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon taking over directorial duties.

Check out the photos of NECA’s latest Ghostface figure throughout the article and get one for yourself or the Scream lover in your life at this year’s New York Comic Con. Watch the trailer for Scream VI below.