Have you ever thought about spending the night in one of the most iconic horror houses in Hollywood history? Well, if you're a fan of the Scream franchise, you might be in luck. Detective Dewey

himself, David Arquette himself announced that the actual house which was used for filming in the original Scream is hosting one-night, movie-themed stays leading up to this Halloween. Sorry, though, European fans: it's for US residents only.

The text on the tweet that Arquette put out reads:

"You're not scared are you? Learn how to book your stay @airbnb & see the new SCREAM in theaters January 2022 @ScreamMovies".

Attached to the Tweet is a 43-second video clip featuring Arquette lounging around the house and doing fun things like eating the iconic Jiffy Pop popcorn before sitting down to watch a movie and being startled at a poster of Ghostface.

The in-person experience will feature a virtual greeting from Arquette as his movie character Dewy, a Scream movie marathon, and perhaps a prank call or two from Ghostface, among other things. There's also a virtual experience you can sign up for if you can't or don't want to travel. But don't worry, this isn't just a cheap cash grab - the money you pay for the experience is going to charity. Airbnb will be making donations to Ween Dream, which helps underprivileged youth afford Halloween costumes. Furthermore, 100% of the proceeds (if you sign up for the virtual experience) will be donated to The Trevor Project.

The "Secrets of Scream" virtual experience happens online, Thursday, October 28. It's a special, behind-the-scenes look at all things Scream that you never knew, hosted by the original screenwriter himself Kevin Williamson. For the in-person experience, you and up to three other people can book an overnight stay on October 27, October 29, or October 31 for only $5 per person! (fair warning: that $5 does NOT include taxes and fees). Scream is slated to debut in theaters sometime in 2022. Check out Arquette's tweet below.

