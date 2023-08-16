The Big Picture North Carolina, served as the picturesque backdrop for both I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream (2022).

The quaint and idyllic town vibes of Southport and Wilmington made them the perfect settings for these slasher horror films.

Many other horror movies such as The Conjuring, Evil Dead II, and Hannibal all had filming locations in North Carolina, making it a horror hotspot.

Slasher horror movies have a lot of things in common typically. We can count on some loose set of rules, like don't ever say you'll be right back, don't lose your virginity, and don't try to lie and cover up your group of friends murdering a man on the side of a cliff. Those specific set of rules might remind you of I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream (2022), and you'd be right. Both films have some shared similarities. They're both about teenagers hunted and killed by an angry slasher, but that's beside the point. What the two really have in common is that they were both filmed in North Carolina! If you're a frequent traveler or a North Carolina native, look no further for some filming locations for your next visit to the area.

RELATED: Most Terrifying Horror Movie Locations Sure To Haunt Your Nightmares

Where Was 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Filmed?

Image via Columbia Pictures

The majority of IKWYDLS was filmed in Southport, North Carolina. Southport is on NC's eastern coast, and it is incredibly picturesque, so it makes it the perfect backdrop for a quaint and idyllic town. Southport is only about 3.8 square miles, but it was just enough to set the scene for a hook-handed killer terrorizing teens. Julie's (Jennifer Love Hewitt) home where she lives with her mother is one of the most memorable locations in the movie. The home is a two-story clapboard residence with white fences around the lower and upper levels. In the movie, the address is 309 Short Street, but the actual address is 209 Short Street. The home is a private residence, so if you do happen to see it, respect the owner's privacy. The house in real life is known as the McKeithan-Ford House.

The place where Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is first confronted by the killer is at Southport Muscle, a gym he frequents. The actual location is 106 Yacht Basin Drive in Southport, which would take you to a seafood restaurant called Fishy Fish Cafe. This location is right around the corner from Julie's house. Barry's house in the film is a huge and lavish home on the water and that's exactly what it looks like in real life as well. About a mile and a half east of Julie's home, you can visit where Barry lived at 220 River Drive.

One of the more iconic scenes from the movie takes place when Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is returning as former Croaker Queen to pass down her crown to the new winner. While Helen and the rest of the gang are there supporting, the killer strikes! The theater this takes place in is called the Historic Amuzu Theater, and it is located at 111 North Howe Street in Southport. Helen's family store, Shiver's, is known as Harrell's Department Store in Burgaw, NC. You could still visit this location, but unfortunately, Harrell's went out of business in 2020 after a century of business. Everyone loves a closed, rundown building though, so that address is 107 S Wright Street.

Where Was 'Scream' (2022) Filmed?

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Located about 45 minutes north of Southport, Scream (2022) spent most of the filming time in Wilmington, North Carolina. Wilmington is a coastal town on the eastern side of North Carolina that also featured a quaint, small-town vibe that Woodsboro always gave off. The scene where Sidney (Neve Campbell) is jogging along a boardwalk by the water is the perfect picture of what Wilmington looks like. Sidney jogged at the Wilmington Riverwalk where you could take a leisurely stroll and watch the boats pull into their harbors.

Speaking of Woodsboro, Williston Middle School served as the filming location for any scenes containing Woodsboro High. Williston Middle School is located at 302 S 10th Street in Wilmington. The scene where Samantha (Melissa Barrera) and Richie (Jack Quaid) are working at a bowling lane and receive the call that Tara (Jenna Ortega) is in the hospital is just under half an hour away from Williston. The backdrop for their bowling alley was at Cardinal Lanes Beach Bowl, located at 7026 Market Street.

The Woodsboro Police Station was actually located at the ILA Union Building on S 5th Street. Speaking of the police, Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) and her son Wes (Dylan Minnette) met their demise in front of their house. This was filmed at 1801 Chestnut St. Again, this is a private residence, so don't make it weird if you visit! The big reveal at the end that the killers are leading Sam, Sidney, and the gang to Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) former home was very par for the course. The original Macher house was filmed in California, but the 2022 version of Scream used EUE Screen Gems Studios located in Wilmington to recreate the construction of Stu's house.

Is North Carolina a Horror Movie Hot Spot?

Image via Warner Bros.

IKWYDLS and Scream are iconic slasher films. Scream's resurgence of the franchise has brought a lot more eyes back to the slashers and the last five years have been huge for horror movies in general. What is it about North Carolina that makes it a prime location for so many horror films to be shot here? Among the two films listed above, other favorites such as The Conjuring, Cabin Fever, Hannibal, and Evil Dead II were also filmed with a gorgeous North Carolina backdrop.

Just like Scream (2022), The Conjuring was also mostly filmed in Wilmington, NC as well as Currie, NC. Cabin Fever's cesspool cabin was filmed in Mt. Airy, NC, and the "pancakes!" scene was shot in Danbury, NC. Hannibal was filmed between Virginia and North Carolina. The Biltmore Estate and the surrounding Asheville area of NC make up a majority of the chilling scenes from the classic film. Finally, the cheesy cult classic Evil Dead II spent a lot of time in Wadesboro, North Carolina.

Could North Carolina be the standard backdrop because it features scenic, waterfront towns as well as dilapidated cabins in the middle of the woods? You get the best of both worlds in North Carolina and horror movie directors couldn't agree more. What horror movie will take place there next? Fans will be waiting to add those locations to their travel bucket lists!