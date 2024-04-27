The Big Picture Relationships were tested at the Scream panel, with actors playfully choosing Ghostface pairings.

Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard were part of a cultural phenomenon, shaping the legacy of Ghostface.

Stream Scream on Max to experience Wes Craven's genre-defying horror masterpiece.

Relationships were put to the test during Collider’s Scream panel at the Calgary Expo on Friday night as moderator Perri Nemiroff kicked off the question and answer session with a hard-hitting query. While it was offered up as a “silly” question, lines were drawn in the sand as Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, and Dermot Mulroney gave their answers to who they’d choose as a Ghostface pairing from the six-film franchise. First to give his response was Ulrich who, along with Lillard, was one of the original killers in the movie that started it all - Wes Craven’s 1996 masterpiece, Scream. “I think Dermot,” Ulrich responded, “Absolutely. We’re both from Virginia, we both have gray hair. It’s perfect!”

Getting a bit defensive of his killer co-star, Lillard quickly chimed in to say, “I would never leave my man.” As the audience cheered, Ulrich came back with his tail between his legs and told Nemiroff, “I gotta rescind my answer.” Ever the gentleman, Mulroney said that he “understood” Ulrich’s change of heart before testing the original duo one last time. “I would like to steal Matt away from Skeet,” Mulroney, who was one of three killers in Scream VI said, “I want him to be my man.” With the audience in stitches, the perfectly comedically timed Lillard threw in a “Boys, don’t fight,” before moving on to the next question. Known as one of the closest and silliest casts in the biz, the laughs just kept coming as the Scream panel rolled along.

The Legacy Of Ghostface

Close

Whether they knew it or not, Ulrich and Lillard were part of - if not at the center - of a cultural phenomenon through their work in Scream. Although neither member of the slasher duo would make it out of the movie alive (or did they?), both characters would go down in horror history as two of the best killers and bro couplings of all time. In future installments, other big-name stars like Timothy Olyphant, Scott Foley, Emma Roberts, and Jack Quaid would don Ghostface’s mask and sharpen their blades but without Lillard and Ulrich’s Stu and Billy, the franchise would be a very different place. It’s wonderful to see both Lillard and Ulrich along with other members of the original film, including Neve Campbell and Jamie Kennedy turn out for their fans at con after con, always putting on a wonderful show and honoring the legacy that means so much to so many.

You can stream Scream in the U.S. now on Max.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream

Watch On Max