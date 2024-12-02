Playing the role of a psychopath has been known to take a toll on actors. The more twisted and devious, the more of a strain it might be to move from regular off-set life to the time spent in character in front of the camera. But Scream’s Mikey Madison had a very different kind of struggle when she appeared in the 2022 slasher as Amber Freeman, one of the movie’s two Ghostface killers. While one might think that the actress struggled to keep up the fine line between doting best friend and murderous sociopath, it wasn’t the mental games that caused Madison to struggle but was instead the dark and heavy robe that is synonymous with the masked murderer.

During a chat with Perri Nemiroff, while swinging by for a recent installment of Collider’s Ladies Night, Madison revealed that her hardest day on set was also her hottest one, with the heavy costume of Ghostface literally weighing her down. Recalling her queasy feelings on set, Madison said:

“I wasn’t feeling well in general, and then the costume, it’s all black, and I had multiple layers of clothing on, and it just seals in all the warmth, and I was jumping up and down and hyperventilating, trying to get some frenetic energy inside of me, my torso, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel good,’ and then walked over to a tent and fainted. They were like, ‘Okay, we’ll maybe stop filming for now.’ So, I think it was just keeping up the energy but not exhausting yourself.”

Mikey Madison on Killing It With Stunt Work

On top of acting like a supportive best friend who’s actually hiding a major secret and playing the long con to follow in the footsteps of the Ghostfaces who came before her, Madison not only needed to nail the lines, emotions, and expressions of her character but also had plenty of stunt work to get right. The final scene in Scream gave audiences an incredibly intense showdown between the Woodsboro would-be victims and Madison’s Amber and her fellow Ghostface, Jack Quaid’s Richie Kirsch. It even gave us the perfect nod to the COVID-19 pandemic with Amber almost killed courtesy of a hand sanitizer and fire bath. But, as Scream fans know, you’ve always got to make certain they’re really dead, so, when Amber bounces back, it’s Jenna Ortega’s Tara Carpenter who hammers the final nail in the coffin delivered by a bullet to the head.

As it would turn out, the gunshot reaction was one of the stunts that Madison did on her own, with the actress revealing:

“Some of the stunts were fun and difficult to do, like the one where the character gets — it’s violent, sorry — shot in the head. It’s so violent. And my body’s supposed to go this way, but they want my head to go this way or something like that. And so I tried to do that a handful of times, and they were like, ‘Nope, let’s try it again.’ I don’t know, it was fun, though.”

