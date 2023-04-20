Roll the dice to take a little walk to the edge of town and go across the tracks in the latest Scream tabletop game. They’ve been delivering audiences some of the best collectible figurines for years and now Screen Rant reports that Funko is bringing the thrills and scares of the beloved slasher franchise to a game night near you with Scream the Game. With so much lore to choose from, the game will bring the players aka victims to the most memorable and iconic scenes in the Scream universe.

Scream the Game draws the players into the tight clutches of Woodsboro where Ghostface is hunting them down one by one. Colorful scene cards put you and your friends at the center of the action while locations like the Macher house and the high school envelop you in the world of the slasher flick. Hunting down his prey one by one, Ghostface is on a mission to slay each of the competitors. The board game even comes with an app that features the legendary voice of Roger Jackson who has been heard as the man behind the mask for almost three decades.

There are also plenty of board game doo-dads and knickknacks sure to blow your shrine away with a knife marker, a Ghostface figurine, and some special art included in the box. Like Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin described their latest feature, the board game also promises to take off like “rocket fuel” with each round clocking in at around 20 minutes.

Ghostface was back with a bloody vengeance in the latest franchise installment, Scream VI which saw the survivors of the attacks of 2022’s Scream make their way to the Big Apple. It’s in New York City that the core four - Sam (Melissa Barrera), Chad (Mason Gooding), Tara (Jenna Ortega), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy-Brown) come face-to-face with the bloodthirsty killer and some new and old friends - including Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panetierre). Along with slashing expectations, the film also killed it at the box office, so far raking in almost $160 million worldwide.

When Can I Get Scream the Game?

As of right now, the Scream-centered board game has no release date but is expected to be on shelves in the middle of this year. In the meantime, Funko has fans covered for all things collectible items with a slew of other titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny receiving fun and creative makeovers. Check out a trailer for Scream VI below.