When Scream premiered in 1996 it ​​​​​broke new ground. Not only was it gruesome, but it was funny and presented itself as a love letter to horror cinema. Chock-full of references to slasher flicks and tropes, Scream took being meta to the next level.

With each new installment of the franchise, not only could Scream reference new horror films, but it could reference itself. Being self-referential became a trademark of the series, influencing major plot points and motivations for almost all the Ghostface killers. From horrible haircuts to its own predictability, nothing was off the table.

10 Freddy Lives - Scream (1996)

In the opening scene of Scream, Ghostface asks Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) the highly-quotable and iconic question; "What's your favorite scary movie?" But, it's not long before the killer offers which movie he thinks is the scariest, Nightmare on Elm Street. In what would be the franchise's first meta moment, Casey responds with, "Well, the first one was, but the rest sucked."

Director Wes Craven wrote and directed the first of the Nightmare on Elm Street films. The line is a nod to his installment reigning supreme over later films. Later Craven makes a cameo as a janitor, dressed in Freddy's trademark red and green sweater and fedora.

9 When Ghostface Calls - Scream (1996)

When Scream was released, it was assumed that Drew Barrymore, a huge star at the time, was the main character. When she was killed in the first scene of the movie, audiences were shocked. The popularity of the scene has been replayed in almost every single film.

Though Scream 2 is the only installment not to open with a phone call, Maureen (Jada Pinket Smith) and Phil (Omar Epps) watch a reenactment of Casey's death in the fictional Stab movie.Scream 5 pays special homage to the scene with Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) discussing horror films and playing with a butcher knife while cooking in the kitchen. But unlike Casey, Tara survives her confrontation with Ghostface.

8 Randy's Rules - Scream (1996)

In Scream, Randy (Jamie Kennedy) recites the rules of surviving a slasher film and since then some form of ''the rules" has appeared in every Scream film. The rules tell audiences the filmmakers are aware of slasher tropes, setting up Sidney (Neve Campbell) to break them, cementing her status as a final girl. In Scream 2, the rules are used to set up not only what audiences can expect from a sequel, but why and how Mrs. Loomis could be the killer, even though that had been very little mention of her.

After Randy's death, Craven got creative, in Scream 3, he appears posthumously via video giving his rules for a trilogy. In Scream 4, the rules are discussed at a film club meeting; in Scream 5 it's Dewey (David Arquette) who gives them. The rules are meant to be a thesis statement, telling viewers what's coming and dropping hints, but they can also be red herrings, especially with a rule-breaking final girl in the mix.

7 The Cast of Stab - Scream 2 (1997)

Stab's casting has always been a self-referential joke. In the first film, Sidney laments to Dewey that in the movie of her life, she would be played by an actress like Tori Spelling. When Scream 2 brought the fictional franchise to life it was Spelling playing Sidney to Luke Wilson's Billy.

Scream 3 has the entire cast running around with their Stab 3 counterparts, as each is systematically taken out in the same order they are in the script. Further installments have made references to the casting, and faux behind-the-scenes drama, including a much-stalled eighth film directed by Rian Johnson. Filmmakers have made the most of the in-world franchise by casting cameos from actors like Heather Graham, Anna Paquin and Kristen Bell.

6 F***K Bruce Willis - Scream 4 (2011)

Scream 3 toyed with the involvement of law enforcement in horror franchises, but in Scream 4, the cops got their own set of "rules." Deputies Hoss (Adam Brody) and Perkins (Anthony Anderson) are on Sidney's security detail when Hoss explains that unless you are Bruce Willis, it sucks to be a cop in a horror movie. Other factors that seal your fate? Being a rookie who just found out his wife is pregnant or a cop a day away from retirement.

Both deputies are taken out by Ghostface, but not before Perkins, after being stabbed in the forehead, runs down the street screaming, "F***k Bruce Willis." The scene provides a moment of humor book ended with violent confrontations. Despite neither being a rookie nor a day from retirement, the rules did seal their fate, as Hoss claims, "The cops guarding the house always get it."

5 Meta on Meta Opening - Scream 4 (2011)

In what could be the most meta moment of the entire series, Scream 4 opens with two teens discussing which scary movie they will watch for the night before Ghostface gets to them both. The scene cuts to Rachel (Anna Paquin) and Chloe (Kristen Bell) who are watching the characters' deaths in Stab 6. Rachel admonishes the entire Stab franchise, calling out the "whole self-aware postmodern meta" BS of it all before being stabbed by Chloe, the Ghostface killer for Stab 7. This is being watched by a set of teens that are actual characters in Scream 4.

The two fake-out openings and the real one all comment on the state of horror in the decade between the previous film and this one. It repeatedly pokes fun at how self-referential films have gotten, including their own franchise. It uses cameo casting to mislead the audience and as a nod to its own method of killing off famous actors in the first scene.

4 Gale's Bangs - Scream (2022)

Scream 3 may have been one of Courtney Cox's best outings as Gale Weathers, but it was overshadowed by her very short fringe. Fans have been trolling her baby bangs for years but in the most recent installment, she joined in. Gale is hosting a morning talk show when she looks directly into the camera and says, "If I ever get bangs again, someone needs to stage an intervention."

While doing press for Scream 5, Cox stated, that there had only been one set of clip-in bangs for production. Originally intended to be more of a Bettie Page style, they were cut too short and she had to roll with it. Though she claims the bangs haunt her, she is also able to poke fun at her fringe faux pas.

3 Randy's Enduring Legacy - Scream (2022)

Randy's death in Scream 2 created an uproar. Writer Kevin Williamson admitted that he regretted killing Randy, as the filmmakers were not aware that the franchise would endure. Wes Craven received so much hate mail, he tried to find a way to bring him back from the dead, but what they ended up with was the posthumous video in Scream 3 and a line where Tyson Fox suggests the killer is fan angry about Randy's death in Stab 2.

Randy's legacy lives on with his niece and nephew, Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) in Scream 5. Mindy serves as the film aficionado of the group, with a knowledge of the rules, and a close-call death much like her uncle. It's not known if she will suffer the same fate as Randy in her Scream 6.

2 For Wes - Scream (2022)

Wes Craven passed away in 2015, and Scream 5 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were tasked with making the first Scream film without him. The film serves as a tribute to Craven, using Dylan Minnette's Wes Hicks as a catalyst for paying their respects. Wes's death scene is described as the ultimate Craven tribute, it toys with the audience's expectations, drawing out the suspense before he is brutally killed.

Students host a memorial to Wes, which serves as an on-screen memorial to Craven. When teens toast, "For Wes!" the voices of cast and crew from previous films were layered in as a way for them to pay tribute.

1 Will Stu Return? - Scream (2022)

Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) one-half of the original Ghostface killers, is supposedly killed after being stabbed, shot and crushed by a television. Plans to resurrect his character for Scream 3 were eventually scrapped. But despite the change in direction, fans have been clamoring for Macher's return.

Scream 5 took the opportunity to have Lillard cameo in video of Stab 8's Ghostface using a flamethrower. Next to the video is a clip hinting that Stu may have survived opening up the possibility of a return. Olpin and Gillet have been tight-lipped about the possibility, furthering speculation.

