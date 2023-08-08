The Big Picture Radio Silence brought a gritty and more dangerous version of Ghostface to the recent Scream movies, but Christopher Landon is up to the task of continuing the legacy with his own installment.

Landon's films, such as Happy Death Day and Freaky, showcase his ability to develop unique final girls who have depth and emotional struggles beyond just being pursued by a slasher villain.

Landon's comedic tone and character development skills could bring a new dimension to the Scream franchise, potentially injecting some humor and exploring the lives of the characters in a more nuanced way. Additionally, as the first queer director of the series, Landon's perspective may offer fresh insights into the heavily queer-coded franchise.

It was only a short time ago that directing duo Radio Silence made their way to Woodsboro. Their first entry, Scream (2022), turned out to be a legacy sequel and a remake, establishing new characters, bringing in legacy ones, and making the Ghostface killers even more dangerous. Gone was the slasher icon clumsily falling over chairs because they couldn’t see behind the mask. Once the killer’s boots hit the ground, they charged at full speed to their victim, and the hunting knife, while deadly before, was even more vicious. This brutality to Ghostface helped give these recent Scream movies a grittiness previous entries didn't lean into all the way. But the departure of Radio Silence shouldn’t make anyone worry, director Christopher Landon is more than up to the task. His previous films show what he might bring for his own installment and it should make you scream with anticipation.

RELATED: Here’s Why Scream Should Change Filmmakers for Every Sequel

Christopher Landon Put a Fresh Spin on the Paranormal Activity Franchise

Image Via Paramount Pictures

This isn’t the first time Landon was part of a long-running franchise. Starting with Paranormal Activity 2 (2010), Landon was involved as a screenwriter; he then wrote, and more importantly, directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), a refreshing spin to the established formula of the supernatural, found footage series. This time, the affluent white families that were the usual characters are put aside as the story moves over into the Latin neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Jesse (Andrew Jacobs) and his friends are high school graduates looking to make the most of the summer together. They live near a witch neighbor, whose murder triggers a series of unexpected events.

Jesse begins to manifest abilities that help him when he needs it most. The circumstances are seemingly benevolent at first, playing out like the superhero found footage Chronicle before it changes into something perilous. The camera the friends use to document their lives turns claustrophobic as danger ensnares them. The Marked Ones told its own story before connecting to the lore of the original movie that started it all. The time Landon put in for audiences to care for a new group of characters will be a huge benefit when he makes his Scream entry. Ghostface has turned out more vicious under Radio Silence’s watch, but the character development of the various Woodsboro survivors could use some improvement.

'Happy Death Day' and 'Freaky' Had Unique Final Girls

Landon took on the walking undead in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. He has gone into the supernatural with Paranormal Activity and the Netflix horror-comedy We Have A Ghost. But his slashers are important to look at because Landon never lost focus on the leading gals who found themselves under attack. For Happy Death Day (2017), Tree (Jessica Rothe) realizes she’s stuck in a time loop, waking up on her birthday and receiving the worst gift in the form of fatal blows by a mysterious killer. If that isn’t enough, Tree’s abrasive personality is really an armor for herself to not face the grief of losing her mother. Tree soon comes to embrace her many, many deaths in order to survive, and fingers crossed, finally make it out of her time loop.

In Freaky (2020), Millie (Kathryn Newton) is an outcast with few close friends and family troubles at home. When the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) attacks her, she’s almost a goner, except thanks to the ancient weapon he’s stolen, they magically switch bodies. Millie finds strength from this body swap, gaining a new sense of self-confidence while also relying on a support system made of her friends and family to help her get out of the predicament. Landon talked to The Hollywood Reporter about how important “gestures and glances” were in portraying the Butcher, especially when the killer was in Millie’s body. This sounds like it can come in handy for the physicality of a Ghostface killer. Hidden under a cloak and mask, the movements of the killer bring out as much fear as the knife they use to slice and dice. Back onto the central final girls, Tree and Millie make for unique, modern takes on the survivor trope, with both having a deeper emotional aspect to them. Landon never forgot they have their own struggles beyond the slasher villain that is out to get them. Ideally, he will use this for Scream’s ensemble of new and old faces.

Christopher Landon Could Up the Comedy and Character Development

Image via Paramount Pictures

The relationships between the Carpenter sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega), the Meeks-Martin siblings (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding), and those around them haven’t always worked effortlessly. The fifth movie had some odd pacing that felt like the story was rushing at certain points. One of the most glaring examples was within the first 25 minutes where there are no less than three Ghostface attacks. For the most part, Scream VII course corrects this. After the opening kills, the sixth movie takes a breather to check in to see what the Core Four are up to, remembering that as iconic as Ghostface is, so too were the original Woodsboro trio. Christopher Landon’s best skill to bring into the franchise will be how he explores the lives of the characters, namely the final girls. And there might be another, equally crucial ingredient to his slasher flicks he can offer up.

Landon knows how to craft a campy tone, with humor being a major element of his movies. There are moments of levity in The Marked Ones that make the scares hit harder. Happy Death Day enjoys a montage of Tree dying, whether through failed attempts to uncover the killer or increasingly extreme deaths by her own hand to get the day to repeat. She starts to feel liberated by the time loop until the deaths take a toll on her body. In Freaky, there’s a frantic Vince Vaughn, when Millie is stuck in the Butcher’s gigantic body. Landon has said in an interview, “I like to use comedy a lot to endear the audience to our characters.” This helps to break the ice between the characters and the audience, humanizing the characters so that by the time danger strikes, the suspense is firmly in place on if they can make it out alive.

The recent Scream movies were light on humor, while heavy on the aforementioned grittiness. They were also retellings of Scream (1996) and Scream 2 (1997). If Landon continues with this, his installment will be influenced by Scream 3, the most comedic in the franchise, mainly because of scrutiny over media violence at the time. The Happy Death Day movies might not have been too bloody, but Freaky was different with Landon explaining his intention as, “the goriest Disney movie never made because body swap movies are cute.” He isn’t afraid to change up his own formula for something unexpected either, Happy Death Day 2U showed this when a time loop is shifted into tackling a multiverse.

Christopher Landon Is Scream's First Queer Director

Image via Universal Pictures

Then there’s the small but mighty new addition of Landon’s open sexuality. He will be the series’ first gay director in a franchise that is heavily queer-coded. There’s the homoerotic intimacy between Billy and Stu, confirmed by Kevin Williamson. There’s the theatrical, demented portrayals by gay icons Laurie Metcalf and Emma Roberts. Mindy could use something other than wearing a Lavender Menace shirt to better explore her sexuality. She might get lucky with a significant other who actually makes it out alive too, unlike poor Anika (Devyn Nekoda). The queerness in Landon’s movies is most abundant in Freaky, through situations and characters. It will be exciting to see how Landon’s comedy and approach to characters will pair with the intensity of Ghostface that Radio Silence has set up. While we wait for more updates, it's a good enough time to start playing, “Red Right Hand,” to get into the mood. Before long, the Woodsboro survivors and Ghostface will meet again under a new vision.