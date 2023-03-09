Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber) starts off as a fairly throwaway character in the first Scream. He’s not even really in a scene, exactly, as his role is confined to being on a TV screen so Sidney (Neve Campbell) can react to him. Despite those lowly beginnings and the ease with which his character could have simply never been mentioned again, director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson thankfully decided to go in the opposite direction. Schreiber gets much more to do and plenty of interesting angles to play only for any future potential, like an appearance in the latest Scream sequel, to be abruptly and rather predictably ended at the start of the third entry.

'Scream 2' Allowed Cotton Weary to Go the Distance

After his extremely bit part in the first one that serves a story purpose rather than being any kind of character to play, audiences finally get to see Schreiber’s interesting take on Cotton in Scream 2. Before going any further, the silliness of hearing his name uttered in such dramatic contexts - Sidney, for instance, blurting ”Cotton murdered my mother!” at Billy (Skeet Ulrich), among other things - must be acknowledged. It’s just another fun element to this heightened world of murderers lurking around every corner which makes things that much more amusing.

People must have responded well enough to Schreiber’s take on the possible killer who turns out to just be a man accused of a murder he didn't commit out to clear his name and make some money in the process, though. Even with the fairly rushed, obstacle-filled, and difficult experience of making the film, it ended up being shockingly well-reviewed and just as successful as the first. As horror sequels go, Scream 2 is still highly regarded by many as one of the best follow-ups to an already great original. Schreiber’s screen time increasing by leaps and bounds in the sequel and the movie being all the better for it is no coincidence, but Craven and horror proved to be an excellent mix on more than one occasion.

Liev Schreiber Made Cotton More Than a Red Herring

Getting more lines is one thing, but nailing the part is another - and Cotton proved to be one of Scream 2’s many bright spots, of which no others will be listed as that could take a while. As soon as he emerges from behind Gale with that untrustworthy and overtly non-threatening grin, it’s quite clear he will be involved in whatever’s going on. Whether it’s as a red herring, hapless victim, or conniving potential murderer is wonderfully left up in the air. Schrieber walks a fine line between coming across as outwardly threatening and passionately resolute. He goes from an almost kind of lackey of Gale’s upon first introduction, someone she treats as a means to an end and a complete non-threat who she’s happy to simply ignore and walk away from as he’s talking to her, to a legitimate concern the more he intensely speaks his mind and pushes for what he wants.

Even Gale, despite being so instrumental in his freedom and dismissive of his murderous potential, can’t help but start to have character doubts about him the more he opens his mouth. Schrieber takes what could have been a complete red herring role, someone who exists simply for the purpose of being another possible killer before, in Randy’s (Jamie Kennedy) own words, “His body [would] come popping up in the last reel somewhere, eyes gouged out, fingers cut off, teeth knocked out." and actually makes Cotton seem very human, flawed, and understandable.

It’s a bit of a shame, then that he gets quickly offed at the start of Scream 3 in a fairly standard stalk & kill sequence. As much fun as a lot of Scream 3 is, a lot of it thanks to Parker Posey’s endlessly entertaining portrayal of Jennifer Jolie as an actress doing her best to be Gale in the latest Stab movie, it really isn’t at the top of any Scream fans list of franchise favorites. The unfortunate loss of Williamson as a screenwriter and the limited availability of Campbell had obvious effects on the final product, plus the various post-Columbine school shooting studio inferences concerning violence and young people. Williamson wasn't a fan of Cotton Weary meeting that particular end, himself, but it was out of his hands at that point, and Cotton became another character whose fate Williamson would have handled differently if given the chance. Just as he wanted to do other things with Cotton Weary, Williamson wishes he could bring Randy back as if he knew there’d be such continued life to the series for decades to come, he wouldn't have killed him way back when.

Cotton Could Have Been a Way to Connect 'Scream 6' to the Original

Even if they simply hadn’t involved Cotton in any of Scream 3-5’s bloodbaths, with him being off and away somewhere else, he would have been a great returning character for the upcoming sixth installment. There’s still Kirby’s (Hayden Panettiere) reappearance to look forward to as we find out how surviving her ordeal has changed her a decade later if it has at all. But Cotton having ties to the very beginning and being there for the best of the series would absolutely have been a welcome connection to the original. He and Gale obviously have plenty of history they could have caught up on for another link to times past (now that most of it is dead and gone), only perhaps those suspicions everyone had from years ago turn out to finally be true a quarter century later. Who knows what all that time could have done to Cotton, as people can definitely change and maybe if funds were running low he could have been motivated to either don that Ghostface mask himself or, Roman Bridger-style, influence some others to do his dirty work while he sits back and reaps the rewards.

Plus, who else from the franchise could afford a hidden Ghostface museum in NYC aside from him or Gale (and it seems an unlikely side gig for her)? Even ignoring his talk show from Scream 3 in this hypothetical scenario, based on everything established about Cotton before then it would be no surprise to find out he parlayed his first-hand survival, and Sidney-approved heroics, of the massacre at Windsor College into financial success. Ultimately, there will be no Cotton Weary cameo in Scream VI aside from a possible mention, so it’s now Gale carrying that torch from the original all by herself, and hope she manages to survive this sixth outing against Ghostface. Between killing off Dewey for cheap shock value in the last one and Campbell choosing not to return unless she’s paid appropriately, the thing that made the Scream series so unique, its focus on the survivors and not just someone in a Ghostface mask killing people, is on its last legs if they keep killing their Cottons prematurely.