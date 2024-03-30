When thinking about slasher movies today, none hold a candle to the success and influence of the iconic Scream franchise. Created by screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the legendary late master of terror Wes Craven, this wonderfully dark, terrifying, and wildly funny whodunit slasher series has dominated the horror genre and the box office since 1996. With six solid installments across its three-decade continued run, it shows no signs of slowing down. After months of speculation and countless behind-the-scenes controversies, Kevin Williamson and lead actress Neve Campbell are finally returning after a noticeable absence for the next film in the saga.

Scream has been widely praised for its unique scares, memorable villains, and likable characters, but, most importantly, for its humor. These movies cannot be discussed without mentioning how important their meta-humor is to their overall success. Coming out during a time when the horror genre was becoming stagnant, here came along a brilliant, self-aware film series that poked fun at the tropes and clichés of the genre while also reigniting viewers' interest in it. While the Scream movies have a perfect balance of horror and comedy, some installments are more comedic than others. From dark and serious to laugh-out-loud hilarious, here is every Scream film ranked by humor.

6 'Scream VI' (2023)

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

The most recent Scream movie takes the franchise down a much darker path. Returning to direct after helming the previous installment, filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream VI, one of the best sequels of 2023. It's also a noticeably more violent, serious entry that elevates the series with more blood, gore and kills. Set in the bustling streets of New York City, it follows the returning survivors from the previous film as they face a newer, stronger threat, unlike any Ghostface they've ever encountered.

Scream fans looking for more terror and suspense should look no further than with this film. Scream VI currently has the highest number of kills, chases, and scares out of any other installment in the franchise. Everything from the more serious tone to the beefier body count highlights a film that leans far more toward horror than comedy. While it has comedic moments, mainly when the wonderfully talented Jasmin Savoy Brown graces the screen with her character's amusing meta performance, Scream VI undoubtedly ranks as the darkest entry in an otherwise humorous franchise.

5 'Scream 2' (1997)

Director: Wes Craven

Coming off the booming popularity of the first film, Scream 2 was released a year later to even more commercial success. Going bigger, bolder, and bloodier, it tried, as many horror sequels do, to outshine the original. Here, the story follows the surviving heroes as they leave their small town, Woodsboro, California, only to experience more horrors in the college town of Windsor, Ohio.

Scream 2 continues the series' satirical edge, providing plenty of moments for the humor and comedic performances to shine through. However, the horror and suspense are more prominent this time, especially as the story continues. It's a sequel that pulls no punches with its violence, even going as far as to kill off a fan-favorite character, Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), midway through the film to let audiences know none of the cast, no matter how likable, is safe. It leaves viewers on the edge of their seats with its pulse-pounding chases, shocking jump scares, and mind-blowing reveals. While it's not as good as the first Scream, there's much to appreciate about this film's heavier lean towards terror.

4 'Scream' (2022)

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

With director Wes Craven's unfortunate passing in 2015, the prospects of further Scream installments seemed bleak. However, the franchise was given a much-needed revival with the 2022 sequel/reboot fifth installment, Scream. Featuring the return of the old cast alongside the next generation of rising stars, it follows a newer, sinister Ghostface killer as they once again stalk the streets of Woodsboro.

Scream 2022 is a welcome return to form for the franchise, featuring a near-perfect balance of horror and meta-comedy prevalent in the first movie. It hilariously pokes fun at all recent new tropes and ideas introduced to the horror genre, including reboots, legacy sequels, and even the acclaimed subgenre of elevated horror. It also tackles the pressing issue of toxic fandom, portrayed to perfection in the form of the film's two killers, Amber Freeman (Mickey Madison) and Richie Kirsh (Jack Quaid). While some other installments surpass Scream 2022 in terms of humor, it's still a worthy sequel that'll get a few laughs and scares from the audience.

3 'Scream 4' (2011)

Director: Wes Craven

Eleven years after the third film, Scream 4 was released to theaters and continued the series' popularity well into the new decade. Though it's the lowest-grossing of the franchise to date, over the years, it's slowly become highly beloved among Scream fans for its twisted sense of humor and memorable new characters. Set once again in Sidney Prescott's hometown of Woodsboro, it follows her, her old friends, and the next generation of victims as they take on a fierce killer who's rewriting all the rules.

Scream 4 goes all out with the meta humor, poking fun at newer tropes and remakes that were flooding the horror market at the time. It's darkly funny and full of enjoyable new characters who are just as self-aware, if not more, than the originals. While it's exceptionally violent and certainly bloodier than its predecessors, it doesn't detract from the moments where the comedy overpowers the scare factor. This Scream installment is not afraid to satirize its own franchise and manages to be pretty hilarious while doing it.

2 'Scream' (1996)

Director: Wes Craven

Undeniably, the original Scream is considered one of the greatest slashers of all time. It hit theaters in 1996 and wowed audiences with its unique twist on the slasher subgenre, defining the latter half of the decade. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, it follows their now beloved heroes as they try to survive a ghost mask-wearing serial killer intending to make a real-life scary movie.

Here, viewers follow along with an enjoyable cast of characters who know just as much about horror movies and tropes as they do. It's a brilliant idea that leads to some genuinely hilarious and iconic moments that define the franchise's incredible legacy. While it's still terrifying at times, including its intense and memorable opening sequence, the original Scream is, at its heart, a hilarious ride from beginning to end that'll never fail to make the audience laugh at times.

1 'Scream 3' (2000)

Director: Wes Craven

While it may not be everyone's favorite slasher sequel, there is much to enjoy about the undeniably hilarious Scream 3. Released in 2000 as the end to the original trilogy, this mostly comedic third installment goes full board with the humor with easily some of the most humorous moments in the series. Set in Los Angeles, it follows Sidney and her friends as they face off one last Ghostface, this time with a shocking connection to Sidney's past.

With wildly over-the-top characters, hilarious dialog, and even a bizarre Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) cameo, is it any wonder why Scream 3 is the most comical of them all? The film infamously became what it is today due to its difficult production stage. From massive reshoots, rewrites, and costly delays to the aftermath of a heartbreaking national tragedy, it resulted in a drastically changed sequel with less violence, less gore, and way more dark comedy. While it may not leave fans shivering in their seat, Scream 3 is the funniest Scream film in the franchise.

