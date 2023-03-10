Following a successful string of horror films landmarks across the 1970s and 80s, the genre faced a steady decline in popularity. In desperate need of fresh blood, one unlikely film was able to both revitalize and satirize the horror genre, and it was called Scream. Directed by the legendary Wes Craven, and written by the then-unknown Kevin Williamson, Scream was first released in late 1996. It follows the life of high schooler Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends who become the victims of a vicious serial killer called Ghostface. Upon its release, Scream was greatly received by critics and audiences alike, as well as financial success, prompting the beginning of a new iconic horror franchise.

Despite being a slasher film at its core, Scream’s unique script allowed the film to stand apart from many at the time. With the characters in the film aware of real-world horror films, lots of self-referential dialogue allowed them to discuss the clichés and tropes of the genre. In simpler terms, Scream was very meta before being meta became such a mainstream idea. In doing so, the story was able to creatively subvert the genre and keep audiences on the edge of their seats! The franchise’s meta edge is still a staple of the series today while maintaining its signature blend of dark humor and scares too. With that in mind, there are clearly many reasons that the series is still popular among moviegoers. So, if you’ve never checked out the Scream series before, or want to rewatch them before catching the newest installment, we’ve created a handy go-to guide for how to watch this iconic series in order!

Scream Movies in Order of Release

Scream – December 20, 1996

Scream 2 – December 12, 1997

Scream 3 – February 4, 2000

Scream 4 – April 15, 2011

Scream (AKA Scream 5) – January 14, 2022

Scream VI - March 10, 2023

Scream Movies in Chronological Order

Fortunately, the Scream timeline is very straightforward to follow, with no major diversions like prequels or spin-off films thrown into the mix. If you watch them in chronological order as follows, you’ll have no issues keeping track of all the different characters and their story arcs.

Scream (1996)

As briefly discussed before, the original Scream came out in 1996. Set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, the movie follows high schooler Sidney Prescott who has become the main target of a serial killer named Ghostface. As a police investigation begins, Sidney must work out who she can trust and who Ghostface’s true identity may be.

Apart from Neve Campbell’s now iconic role as Sidney, this first entry in the series also introduced us to many fan-favorite characters! These include, but are certainly not limited to, news reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), deputy sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and horror movie aficionado Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy).

Scream 2 (1997)

Set two years later, Scream 2 sees Sidney leaving Woodsboro to go to college. Unfortunately, despite trying to move on from the traumatic killings, Sidney cannot escape her past. A new copycat killer, still embracing the Ghostface persona, has followed her and begun killing other students on campus.

This installment brings back many characters from the first, while engagingly offering a bigger spotlight on other Woodsboro survivors like Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber). It also introduces us to the Stab franchise, a popular in-world horror movie series based on the Woodsboro killings, which trivializes the tragic events. Like its predecessor, Scream 2 won over audiences and critics. It also had a successful box office run, nearly matching the original film’s results.

Scream 3 (2000)

Scream 3 picks up the story another three years later. Sidney has gone into isolation to avoid both another potential killer and the media, who have been plaguing her life. However, on the Stab 3 set, a new Ghostface has begun killing the cast after discovering Sidney’s whereabouts. This draws Sidney to Hollywood, where she attempts to end this brutal cycle of killings once and for all, while finally learning the history behind the original Woodsboro event.

Scream 3 is ultimately seen as the most divisive film within the original trilogy, though not without its bright spots. The film also faced many production issues, most significantly the multiple rewrites to the script, which required many reshoots both during and after production had officially ended.

Scream 4 (2011)

Taking place fifteen years after the original Woodsboro killings, a new Ghostface has emerged as Sidney returns to town, leading to her becoming a suspect. She is forced to stay in town as the police begin their investigation and the new Ghostface’s murder spree unfortunately continues.

In real-time, there were eleven years between the original trilogy’s conclusion and the release of Scream 4. Considering the big time jump, this new entry was able to reflect on the series’ past and explore how fan-favorite characters had changed in the time since we last saw them. It also gave the spotlight to a new group of younger characters who grew up knowing about the infamous Ghostface through the Stab movies, such as Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere).

Scream (2022)

Following another large time jump, this latest entry in the Scream series is set twenty-five years after the original Woodsboro killings. Believe it or not, another Ghostface killer has emerged, however, their first victim Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) survives being attacked. This leads Tara, her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera), and their friends, to begin investigating the identity of this newest Ghostface. Along the way, they cross paths with characters such as Sidney and others who were involved in the original killings, learning that they share some unlikely connections.

Though still a sequel, Scream is also seen as a reboot of sorts for this long-lasting series. While fan-favorite "legacy" characters do appear in supporting roles, the new cast members are the main stars of this entry and the series moving forward…

Scream VI (2023)

After a successful series revival last year with Scream, a follow-up sequel was quickly fast-tracked into development, and it’s now hitting theaters! Scream VI continues Tara and Sam's story as they move to New York City to start a new chapter in their lives. Their friends, Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) are also tagging along for the journey. Unfortunately, much like Sidney’s attempts to start over, a fresh start is never easy, as once again, a new Ghostface is coming after them.

In a rather shocking announcement, it was revealed in June 2022 that Neve Campbell would not return to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott. This marks Scream VI as the first entry in the series where she does not appear. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave Scream VI a B+ rating in his review, calling it a "Nostalgia-Filled Blast".

