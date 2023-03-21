When it comes to horror movies and their cast size, Scream definitely ranks near the top of the corpse-filled pile. While most of the franchise's entries revolve around Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her never-ending fight to live in a Ghostface-less world, she is always joined by a stacked cast full of recognizable faces. These characters range from allies, killers in disguise, red herrings, and victims to be added to the body count.

Scream is more beloved for its characters and mystery than its death scenes, as it rarely reaches the heights of the creative kills seen in Final Destination. Each Scream movie does offer some classic kills, however, as each new Ghostface tries to raise the bar. In classic horror fashion each new entry attempts to top the last one in the carnage count, and this is reflected when comparing the kill count in each movie of the legendary slasher series.

Spoilers follow for the Scream franchise

6 'Scream' (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

Kill Count: 7

The one that started it all and revitalized the fading horror genre in the 90s, Scream follows teenager Sidney as she is still grieving her mother's passing a year earlier. When a horror-movie-obsessed killer begins stalking her and her friends, they gather at a house party for safety in numbers but instead find themselves fighting to survive the night.

It should come as no surprise that the original Scream has the lowest kill count, as it is more concerned with establishing the franchise's characters and lore. In fact, most of the killing occurs during the beginning and the finale, with the middle of the movie featuring almost no deaths aside from the stabbing of Principal Himbry (Henry Winkler) in his office.

Watch on Paramount+

5 'Scream' (2022)

Image via Paramount

Kill Count: 8

The second attempt to reboot the franchise for a new generation, 2022's Screamfollows Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) as a savage attack on her younger sister forces her to return home to Woodsboro. There she reunites with old friends and new ones in the form of legacy characters Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), while a new Ghostface is ready to make their mark on the series.

Surprisingly, the fifth entry only edges the original film by a single kill. The audience is treated to fantastic sequences that do not result in any deaths, such as Tara and Chad's attacks, while the finale is noticeably death-lite. Aside from the two killers receiving their comeuppance, the only victim they claim in the frantic final act is Liv (Sonia Ben Ammar).

Watch on Paramount+

4 'Scream 2' (1997)

Image Via Dimension Films

Kill Count: 10

Set two years after the original, Scream 2sees Sidney attending college while trying to put the Woodsboro massacre behind her. Finding herself with a new group of friends, she soon comes to view them as suspects as a new Ghostface killer begins to paint the campus blood-red in one of the best college-set horror movies.

Horror movie guru Randy (Jamie Kennedy) claims that sequels always raise the body count and Scream 2 lives up to that promise as it not only features more kills than the original but also more elaborate death scenes. Highlights include the opening at a movie theater and the runaway car sequence, which features one of the franchise's most gruesome deaths as a pole is lodged through a police officer's head.

Watch on Paramount+

3 'Scream 3' (2000)

Image via Dimension Films

Kill Count: 10

Finally moving the meta franchise to Hollywood, Scream 3sees the set of a slasher movie stalked by an actual slasher, as the cast and crew are moved to the cutting room floor. With series heroes Sidney, Dewey, and Gale on the case, the trio works to unmask this latest killer before becoming their latest victim.

Many fans view Scream 3 as a disappointment after the beloved first sequel, and this is reflected in its kill count. While 10 deaths is a good number for a horror movie, it is the same number reached by Scream 2, meaning Scream 3 fails to offer anything new beyond its Hollywood setting. Critics agree as it is the lowest-rated entry on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch on Paramount+

2 'Scream 4' (2011)

Image via Dimension Films

Kill Count: 11

Reviving the series after an 11-year hiatus, Scream 4sees Sidney as a successful author who returns to Woodsboro for the last stop on her book tour. While she is overjoyed to reunite with her old friends and her cousin Jill (Emma Roberts), not everyone is happy to see Sidney as another Ghostface begins carving up the next generation of Woodsboro.

Bringing the franchise into the realm of reboots and remakes, Scream 4 thankfully lives up to the series' high standards as it terrorizes its fresh-faced cast. Featuring the highest kill count up to this point, the movie is never dull as someone dies every few scenes, with its large cast of returning and new cast members making for perfect fodder.

Watch on Paramount+

1 'Scream VI' (2023)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Kill Count: 13

Following the survivors of the fifth entry as they move to New York for college, Scream VIfurther develops this new crew of likable characters while taking the franchise to terrifying new heights. Perfectly using its new setting, the movie sees the 'Core Four' and friends being attacked in subways, bodegas, and alleyways.

As the latest entry in the almost three-decade-old franchise, Scream VI sets a high bar with the biggest kill count in the series. While some will argue it plays things too safe when it comes to killing off its main characters, it still features plenty of great deaths as knives are plunged into mouths and eyes, while even dumpsters get in on the action.

KEEP READING: All the Ghostface Killers in the 'Scream' Franchise, Ranked