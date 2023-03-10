Many slasher franchises establish a basecamp setting right out of the gate. Halloween had the town of Haddonfied, Illinois. A Nightmare on Elm Street had Springwood, Ohio. And, of course, Friday the 13th had Camp Crystal Lake. Even though these popular films were known for their fictional settings, they didn't always stay there. Michael Myers left Haddonfield behind to stalk his sister at a private school in California for Halloween H20. Jason Voorhees went sightseeing in New York in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, and then left Earth behind completely for Jason X. While Ghostface has yet to go to space, he hasn't always stayed where he started, in the picturesque town of Woodsboro, California. Every now and then the killers behind the mask take their talents elsewhere, and in Scream VI, Ghostface too will take Manhattan, as new killers stalk the survivors of 2022's Scream all the way to New York City.

The first Scream, released in 1996, took place entirely in Woodsboro. It was a great setting, filled with big, beautiful houses, a gorgeous downtown, and nice schools. It was the perfect place for a murder spree, for Wes Craven showed, just like he had before, and like John Carpenter did before him, that the suburbs weren't as safe as we wanted to believe that they were. There could be a killer behind any door, and there could be a madman looking to knock yours down. Scream 4 and last year's fifth entry also took place in Woodsboro, though neither film quite caught the look shown the first time around. Sadly, there's no video stores for one. For Scream 2 and Scream 3, however, the franchise left Woodsboro and uprooted its carnage to somewhere new.

'Scream 2' Left Woodsboro Behind as Sidney Prescott Went To College

It makes sense that Scream 2 would no longer be in Woodsboro. One, it would be seen as trying to recreate the magic of the first film. Two, it showed the natural progression of life. In 1996, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends are high school students. After surviving the horrors that would befall her, Sidney graduated and moved away to college. She moved about as far as way as possible, to the fictional Windsor College in Ohio. The immense, stunning campus is so integral to the plot that it becomes its own character.

We first start at a quaint movie theater outside the campus, where two students (Omar Epps and Jada Pinkett-Smith) are killed by a Ghostface copycat. We then move to the cinematic college grounds (filmed at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia), with its open spaces surrounded by a massive, three storied red bricked building that houses the main part of the college. There's also very spacious sorority and fraternity houses. It's all prime stalking ground for our newest killer. The sorority house makes for the ideal place to have a thrilling chase scene, where Ghostface cuts down one of his victims, Cici (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

Not everything at Windsor College is a sight to behold. The film class scene, where Randy (Jamie Kennedy) and his classmates, like Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) debate movies, is a small, cold, drab room completely opposite from the awe-inspiring exterior. It's not a pleasant setting, but outside in the sunlight of the quad isn't much better, for unfortunately, that's where Randy meets his end, snatched in the middle of the day.

Scream 2's move away from Woodsboro is most effective with two big scenes. Toward the end, Gale and Dewey (Courteney Cox and David Arquette) enter a large, gothic type building at the college. Inside the film department, where they're looking for footage of who Ghostface might be, the killer attacks. While Scream's terrors were confined to homes, the film department, with its theater, multiple rooms, and windows, is like a maze, opening up the horror to a new level, where Ghostface can be anywhere.

It's followed by a climax taking place in the darkened campus auditorium. Its open aisles, and a stage covered with props for a play, make for the perfect reveal location, such as when Mickey walks in and casually takes off his Ghostface mask, or when reporter Debbie Salt (Laurie Metfcalf) literally steps out on stage for her big moment.

In 'Scream 3', Ghostface Takes Hollywood

While nothing can beat the original Scream, Scream 2 succeeded by moving the location and ramping up the tension. Scream 3 tried to do this as well by placing its action in Hollywood. It doesn't work as well, mostly because the plot doesn't work as well. Often regarded as the worst film of the bunch, Scream 3 was weakened by not having Kevin Williamson back as the writer, along with seeing less of Sidney and more of the weak characters who replaced her. If you're not as invested in what's going on, it doesn't matter where it's happening.

Still, Scream 3 tries, by being both different and taking us back to the beginning at the same time. That's because most of the action takes place on the film set for Stab 3, a fictional movie that follows the events of what happened in Woodsboro years before. The indoor soundstage recreates Sidney's Woodsboro home, completely creeping her out when she sees it. It leads to a familiar chase with Ghostface through the fake house, except this time, when Sidney makes it up the stairs and rushes to her bedroom, she opens the door to find nothing but open air, and barely stops herself from falling to her death. It's disorienting in the best way possible.

The finale wants to have the big, open spaces that were so effective for creating suspense in Scream 2, but here it doesn't work the same. It takes place in a stunning mansion in the hills above Los Angeles (the building was also used for Halloween H20's school setting). When our would be victims gather for the birthday party of Stab 3's director, Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), Ghostface, as he's known to do, makes his presence known, taking out the party goers one by one. The films wants to turn the mansion into a haunted house of jump scares, similar to how it was when Michael Myers chased Laurie Strode through it in 1998, but it's not as exciting. Maybe it's because, outside the three legacy characters, we don't care who lives and dies. The dark images take away from the setting as well. To top it off, the kills are purposely less inventive and bloodless. If what should be the scariest moments fall flat, it doesn't matter where Ghostface strikes.

No matter what, Wes Craven should be commended, through the successes and failures of the franchise, for giving us something new every time. None of the films had the same killers, and until he returned to Woodsboro in 2011 for Scream 4, none of the films took place in the same place either.

In Scream VI, the next Ghostface won't have a Woodsboro home, or a college campus, or a Hollywood film set, to let loose his madness in. He'll have an entire city. Subways, apartment buildings, inside, outside, nowhere will be safe. After last year's Scream took us back to the familiar territory of Woodsboro, leaving it again for a new adventure that we have yet to experience in this world is exactly what the franchise needs.