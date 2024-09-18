The 2022 legacy sequel in one of the most iconic horror franchises of all-time just got an exciting streaming update. Netflix has officially announced that Scream (2022), the slasher horror thriller starring Neve Campbell and Jenna Ortega, will begin streaming on the platform on October 11. Scream is set 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, when a new killer puts on the Ghostface mask and begins terrorizing a group of teenagers and resurrecting dark secrets about the town's past. In addition to Campbell and Ortega, Scream also stars Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Courteney Cox, and the film currently sits at a "Certified Fresh" 76% score from critics and an 82% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Scream was written by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, with Kevin Williamson receiving a writing credit for his work on the original film. Busick most recently wrote Abigail, the 2024 vampire horror thriller starring Dan Stevens, and is also known for writing Ready or Not, the 2019 dark comedy starring Samara Weaving that likely put him on the map for the Scream job. Vanderbilt is best known for working on Independence Day: Resurgence, the 2016 legacy sequel which did not return leading star Will Smith. He also wrote the screenplay for both of Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies and Zodiac, the 2007 serial killer biopic featuring a star-studded cast of Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Matt Bettineli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett teamed up to direct Scream together.

What Else Have Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barerra Been In?

Jenna Ortega is best known for her role as Wednesday Adams in the Netflix Original Series, Wednesday, from Tim Burton, and she also recently teamed up with Burton for the legacy sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which stars Michael Keaton. Barerra most recently starred in Abigail, the aforementioned vampire horror flick which also stars Giancarlo Esposito, and she also played Carmen in the 2021 musical film of the same name. Barerra will next appear in Your Monster, the romantic comedy/horror film from Caroline Lindy which is due in theaters on October 25.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Scream when it premieres on Netflix on October 11.

