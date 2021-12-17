We are in the heart of the holiday season, and it's also officially Day 5 of the 12 Screams For the Holidays event that has seen a new piece of SCREAM content for the highly anticipated sequel each day. So far there have been a few stylish posters and a lineup of suspects, and the newest addition is a new featurette focusing on the new characters with the announcement that tickets are now on sale.

The featurette starts off with Sidney (Neve Campbell) saying, “this feels like coming back to the first Scream. It’s fun to get into it again.” We then see footage of the new characters' dynamic and a tease of how modern anxieties like social media play into Ghostface’s plan. “We take this movie into fun and in new interesting directions”, said Jack Quaid with Dylan Minnette adding, “everything that the die-hard fans want is in this movie." This featurette plays with nostalgia, as it mixes the next generation with the original cast.

The new cast consists of Quaid, Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, alongside returning legacy actors Campbell, Cox, and David Arquette. Honoring the past while reigniting this 25-year-old franchise with new energy seems to be the theme here and the mystery behind all the characters' connection to “legacy characters” has left Scream fans theorizing for months. With the cast’s constant reiteration of this film feeling like the original Scream, fans should get excited over the possibilities of this story’s twisted avenues.

SCREAM is directed by Ready or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette, and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and executive produced by the franchise’s original screenwriter Kevin Williamson. Tickets are on sale for SCREAM, which comes to theaters on January 14, 2022. Check out the thrilling featurette below.

