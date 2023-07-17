Gogol Bordello has been mixing Ukrainian folk songs with rock and roll for over two decades. Still, the current war in Eastern Europe makes frontman Eugene Hütz’s heritage more relevant than ever. That’s why, in the first scene of Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, the beat of drums is overlapped with the disturbing sound of bombs exploding on Ukrainian soil. Directed by Nate Pommer and Eric Weinrib, the documentary retraces the history of the punk group while also discussing how music is a powerful tool for preserving culture, denouncing injustices, and lifting people’s spirits in challenging times.

Long before the Berlin Wall fell and the USSR was split into many nations, Hütz was exposed to the anti-Soviet sentiment that would eventually lead him to form Gogol Bordello. Hütz’s father was passionate about rock and roll, which turned him into a target for Soviet officers who found any inclination towards Western culture suspicious. In addition, Hütz’s uncle's passion for music helped Hütz to get in touch with his Roma roots, embracing the revolutionary folk culture the Soviet Union tried to use in its favor or destroy. This dual influence shaped Hütz’s artistic endeavors after his family immigrated to the United States, fleeing the political turmoil of a decaying Cold War.

While Hütz’s story is fascinating, Scream of My Blood explores the musician’s past to reveal how Gogol Bordello’s frontman is not alone in his struggles. In fact, over the decades, Gogol Bordello would become a refuge to musicians from around the globe, all of who shared the pains only immigrants feel. And so, what began as an art project to highlight the richness of Roma and Ukrainian cultures slowly turned into a bastion for the musical expression of immigrants and descendants everywhere. As the years went by, Gogol Bordello added elements from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, mixed into a bubbling cauldron of punk defiance and irreverent live performances.

With Ukraine under attack by an enemy that once again threatens to wipe out its people’s culture, Scream of My Blood reminds fans of why Gogol Bordello came to be and how they used their music to stand for the outsiders. The goal is to look at the past to inform the present and follow the band on a dangerous journey to the heart of the conflict. Now, more than ever, Hütz is eager to reconnect with his birth country, so the documentary accompanies the band’s trip to Ukraine, where they perform with soldiers and refugees. While these moments can leave the documentary feeling a bit propagandistic, it's hard to blame Hütz or the directors. We live in an unprecedented moment in history, with the whole world ready to show solidarity with Ukraine. Furthermore, since Hütz and Gogol Bordello have an intimate connection with Ukraine and the country’s history of Soviet occupation, it’s expected for Scream of My Blood to be biased. Fortunately, that doesn’t damage the beautiful message at the center of the documentary, which preaches unity and acceptance.

A Lack of Nuance Hurts 'Scream of My Blood'

Even if Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story does exemplary work when it comes to telling Hütz’s story, the musician’s colleagues don’t get quite the same treatment. The documentary wants to paint Gogol Bordello as a sort of found family. However, by focusing exclusively on what unites all these different people, Scream of My Blood silences the disputes that would make its story more nuanced.

For instance, the documentary brings back many former musicians who helped Gogol Bordello to remain relevant over the decades but never explains why so many people quit the band after a while. In addition, every time the archival footage used in Scream of My Blood dares to show some friction, the documentary quickly jumps forward to happier times when the band celebrates itself. Hütz is the only member with the right to voice his doubts and concerns about life as a musician, as if only the frontman of Gogol Bordello was complex enough to question his journey.

It’s not hard to understand why Pommer and Weinrib approach Scream of My Blood through an overwhelmingly optimistic angle. After all, the documentary wants to focus on Hütz's connection to Ukraine, underlining how music can make devastating circumstances a little better. Still, since Scream of My Blood also doubles down as the registry of Gogol Bordello’s history, the story feels incomplete without the conflict inherent to any human endeavor.

While Scream of My Blood doesn’t give the history of Gogol Bordello enough layers, it’s important to praise how Pommer and Weinrib are true research rock stars. The directors dig deep into archival footage to illustrate Hütz’s journey from childhood to stardom, showing exceptional care with detail. As a result, the film features scenes from family gatherings, news reports, and big concerts, illustrating each moment of the story and breaking down the long monologues from Hütz and the other members of Gogol Bordello.

In addition, while an interview-heavy documentary can often become monotonous, the Scream of My Blood editing team puts everything together with vibrant enthusiasm, keeping the audience engaged as images pop by accompanied by the electric soundtrack of the band. Gogol Bordello’s chaotic performances led to the band's current success, and it’s nice to see the documentary tapping into the same kind of energy. Ultimately, watching Scream of My Blood is not so different from watching Gogol Bordello live, thanks to the perfect balance of unhinged fun and political purpose.

Rating: B+

Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story had its international premiere at 2023’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.