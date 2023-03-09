Since 1996, the Scream franchise has been a staple of the horror genre, seamlessly mixing in a comedic edge that elevates what otherwise would be a series of stereotypically gorey slasher whodunits. Audiences have appreciated the franchise's meta-commentary on horror films in general and the Scream films themselves. With the release of Scream 6 on March 10th, fans are hoping for a worthwhile sixth installment in the franchise.

As groundbreaking as the Scream movies can be, they are also delightfully formulaic, which is more enjoyable when their predictable patterns are unexpectedly subverted. Perhaps the most essential component of the Scream formula is the opening scene: an innocent person is taunted by Ghostface — often while on the phone with them — and, eventually, brutally murdered, causing the events of the film to spur into action. While the original's opening sequence (featuring Drew Barrymore with a mere 13 minutes of screen time) is arguably the most iconic, the entire franchise offers some horrifying and hilarious introductions.

5 'Scream 3' (2000)

When Liev Schreiber appeared as Cotton Weary in the opening of Scream 3, audiences knew his character's demise was, unfortunately, inevitable. Cotton holds the distinct honor of being the only main character from a previous film to be subjected to a first kill in a Scream movie. After receiving an eerie phone call in the car, Cotton learns that Ghostface is about to murder his girlfriend unless he reveals Sidney Prescott's whereabouts (played by Neve Campbell). Despite rushing home in an attempt to save her, Cotton and his girlfriend are both, unsurprisingly, murdered by the anonymous killer.

Although the sequence is indisputably intense and induces a fair amount of anxiety for viewers, it lacks the unpredictability and self-awareness that other opening scenes in the franchise offer. Schreiber's performance certainly contributes to what makes the scene so nerve-racking, however, it is somewhat of a disappointment that his beloved character was killed off so swiftly.

4 'Scream' (2022)

The 2022 reboot of Scream adopted a guerilla marketing campaign on TikTok, introducing audiences of a new generation to what they could expect from the historic franchise. The opening scene is a perfect combination of callbacks to the original films and new components to the familiar form. Jenna Ortega plays Tara, a teenager at home alone who finds herself on the receiving end of a mysterious phone call with the Ghostface killer — much like Barrymore's character in the original. The reboot pays homage to the first film by having Tara play a horror movie quiz game with Ghostface, only to be abruptly attacked after getting a controversial question wrong.

Despite all of these enjoyable self-aware references and necessary updates, this film features the only opening not to result in the death of a character. Tara ends up hospitalized, a decision initially that may seem disappointing to some viewers. The benefit of her survival is that Ortega is able to remain in the movie and its subsequent sequels. While the reboot's opening is not as gorey and vicious as some other openings, it still masterfully sets the tone for a new era in the Scream franchise.

3 'Scream 2' (1997)

The opening to Scream 2 is an undeniably unforgettable first kill. The scene finds a young couple, Maureen and Phil (played by Jada Pinkett and Omar Epps), attending a screening of the fictional movie, "Stab," based on the events of the first movie. Maureen's commentary on the movie reflects the thoughts of most horror fans, as she questions the excessive sexualization of female victims and lack of racial diversity. When Phil leaves for the bathroom, he is suddenly attacked by Ghostface. Soon after, Maureen, back at her seat, is then stabbed by the killer. Dripping blood, she wanders in front of the theater as blissfully unaware audience members hoot and holler at the events unfolding on the screen behind her.

As the follow-up to the first Scream movie, anticipation was high regarding how Wes Craven could top himself. Evidently, he did not disappoint. Scream 2's opening is just as gorey and just as shocking as the first one, however, it excels in its ability to expertly establish its self-awareness regarding its somewhat ridiculous and positively unoriginal premise. Epps and Pinkett's performances also perfectly set the tone, as they successfully balance the franchise's signature blend of horror and comedy in a very naturalistic fashion.

2 'Scream 4' (2011)

Scream 4 is one of the most underrated sequels in recent memory, and its opening is likely the most star-studded out of any Scream movie. The opening features the likes of Lucy Hale, Anna Paquin, and Kristen Bell, just to name a few. The hyper-meta sequence sees two teenagers brutally murdered by Ghostface, only to be revealed that they were characters in the fictional "Stab 6," which is being watched at home by two older women. One of these women kills the other, and, as it turns out, they were characters in the fictional "Stab 7," which is being watched by two teenagers in the actual Scream universe.

Scream often uses the fictional Stab movies to provide meta-commentary on horror clichés and poking fun at past films in the franchise. By pointing out outdated tropes and questionable decision-making by the victims, Scream 4 gives fans plenty of the self-referential humor the franchise is known for. The twists and turns combined with memorable celebrity cameos make this an entertaining and subversive opening to the long-awaited fourth installment.

1 'Scream' (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

The original Scream undoubtedly features the most quintessential opening scene. Serving as the paradigm for all sequels to follow, the sequence follows Barrymore as Casey, a high schooler at home alone who receives a mysterious call from an ominous voice asking her: "What's your favorite scary movie?" The seemingly innocent conversation eventually takes a turn as Casey discovers her boyfriend is tied up on the patio. When the anonymous killer breaks into the house, Casey is unable to escape, leaving her parents to discover her mangled body hanging from a tree.

Aside from the stellar acting performance from Barrymore (not to mention her truly iconic shrieks of horror), the opening is a masterclass in the build-up of tension. Audiences were left particularly shocked and dismayed by Casey's death since Barrymore was heavily used in the film's advertising, leading to the assumption that she would play a significant role in the movie. Nonetheless, the scene set a very high bar for subsequent films to follow.

