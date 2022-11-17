History is littered with countless TV shows that were canceled before their time. Whether it was bad ratings, high costs, or key cast and crew departing, the cancelation axe shows mercy to no one. Everyone has a show they loved that never reached a satisfying conclusion. With the age of the internet, fans can now show their displeasure online, spreading petitions across social media to revive their beloved favorites.

Whether due to fan pressure or a lack of original ideas, networks and streaming services have begun reviving classic shows. Beloved series such as iCarly and Roseanne have been brought back recently, albeit missing some original cast. This precedent has led fans to believe more than ever that their favorite shows can be brought back—and some shows deserve it the most.

'Scream Queens' (2015 - 2016)

Pitched as an even more comedic take on Scream, Scream Queens follows the students and staff at Wallace University, who are targeted by a masked serial killer. While the show features a stacked ensemble cast, Emma Roberts steals the show as deranged Queen Bee Chanel Oberlin, who is never seen without her lackeys.

While the second season went too far off the rails, there is still potential in the show's blend of horror and humor. Recent activity on the Scream Queens' social media pages has caused fans on Twitter to speculate about a revival, while creator Ryan Murphy has always remained keen to explore more of the universe.

'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

BoJack Horseman was one of Netflix's first big hits; its animated visuals and animal characters were merely a facade for a show with a deep focus on important mental health issues. The journey of washed-up actor BoJack (Will Arnet) struck a chord with fans as he tried to get his life back on track.

So it was a shock when the streaming giant decided to pull the plug on the series after six seasons, robbing the creators of their planned seventh season. The team knew in advance of the cancelation so that they could bring BoJack's story to a close; it still feels like there are more areas of the self-destructive horse's path to explore.

'Ash vs Evil Dead' (2015 - 2018)

Even die-hard Evil Dead fans were skeptical the franchise could work as a half-hour series for television, but Ash vs Evil Dead exceeded everyone's expectations. Picking up with an older Ash (Bruce Campbell) still working as a stock boy, the reluctant hero must fight the armies of darkness once again.

Joined by a great cast of supporting characters, Ash and friends entertained audiences across three seasons, never dipping in quality. It was shattering when Starz canceled the series, especially since the ending of the last season promised a massive shakeup for the formula. While Campbell has retired the character physically, he has confirmed that an animated revival is in the works.

'Daria' (1997 - 2002)

The show that seemingly inspired the personalities of so many depressed teens in the late '90s, Daria follows the title character as she navigates the cesspool that is high school. The series was popular due to its realistic take on small-town suburban life and for appealing to those who do not fit into the box of what a perfect teenager is supposed to be.

Daria ended in 2002, with Daria and her classmates preparing for college. In recent years a spin-off movie has been discussed, focusing on the side character Jodie as she graduates from college. Daria has not been mentioned as appearing in this film, which is a shame, as many fans wish to see what kind of adult Daria grew into, and this movie would be the perfect opportunity to explore this.

'Agent Carter' (2015 - 2016)

One of Marvel's first attempts to bring the MCU to television, Agent Carter follows Peggy (Hayley Atwell) as she continues to fight baddies in the absence of Steve Rogers. Working for S.H.I.E.L.D., she becomes a secret agent and spends each episode foiling nefarious plots.

Agent Carter was fresh for the MCU, as it focused on espionage in the 1940s rather than big, bombastic superheroes. It was canceled after two seasons due to low viewership, though Peggy has reappeared in the MCU as Captain Carter. Still, it is hard not to think what adventures Peggy might have gone on if Agent Carter was allowed to run its full course.

'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017 - 2019)

One of the best zombie shows on Netflix, Santa Clarita Diet follows suburban real estate agent Sheila (Drew Barrymore), who becomes a self-aware zombie. Still able to keep up appearances, Sheila and her loving husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) attempt to cure her while her ravenous hunger for flesh only grows.

Despite the constant blood and gore, Santa Clarita Diet is a cute comedy that works due to the chemistry between Barrymore and Olyphant. The show was canceled before Sheila could be cured and ended on a major cliffhanger that would have significant repercussions for the series moving forward.

'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

Part of Netflix's Defenders saga, Jessica Jones was the second cab off the rank after Daredevil. Krysten Ritter stars as the titular character, a private investigator with super strength who helps her downtrodden clients in New York while also dealing with her past trauma from prior run-ins with the psychopathic Kilgrave (David Tennant).

While Daredevil has received most of the attention since being canceled, with the character confirmed to be getting a revival series, Jessica Jones is just as worthy of rejoining the MCU. Alongside Daredevil, it showed a ground-level perspective missing from the MCU, while Jones herself is a great character who deserves more screen time.

'Courage the Cowardly Dog' (1999-2002)

One of the most beloved shows from Cartoon Network, Courage the Cowardly Dog, stars the titular canine as he is constantly saving his elderly owners from all manner of creatures that go bump in the night. Despite being made for children, the series is notorious for containing some nightmare fuel that still haunts adults today.

Courage wrapped up after four seasons but remains popular among fans. Public interest in a revival has remained high in the two decades since it ended, and now seems like the right time to bring back the lovable dog and introduce his unique brand of animated horror to a brand-new generation.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

One of the most notorious cancelations in TV history, Hannibal was one of the best shows on television during its run. An adaptation of the popular film and book series, the show explored the relationship between cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and criminal profiler Will Graham (Will Dancy).

Despite highly positive reviews and a devoted fan base, Hannibal was canceled after three seasons due to poor ratings. An outpouring of disbelief was shared across social media, while several petitions to save the show were created. Rumors of a revival have spread for years, with the show too good to stay dead forever.

'Firefly' (2002-2003)

The hardest cancelation to swallow, as Firefly was only allowed to live for one season. Following the crew of the spaceship Serenity, the series starred a memorable cast of renegades as they take any job they can find. Often they found themselves in all manner of dangerous situations in the pursuit of payment.

Joss Whedon continued their story with Serenity, a movie that picks up where the show left off. Fans have been petitioning for a return to the beloved universe for decades, but nothing else has ever eventuated. With the recent controversy surrounding Whedon due to his toxic behavior, things may sadly stay that way.

