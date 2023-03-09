The first five Scream films focused on the same trio of legacy characters. Sure, there were other supporting actors who got a lot of attention, and last year's Scream, the fifth in the franchise, was a bit of a passing of a torch from one generation to the next, but it's those big stars we've loved since the beginning who have kept us coming back. Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott started as a final girl trope, but evolved into a strong character beyond that. Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers was a fiery, self-centered woman who learned that there's more to life than her career. Then there was David Arquette's Dewey, the awkward and lovable Sheriff's deputy who isn't afraid to put his life on the line. That quality saw Dewey finally meet his gruesome end in the last film in a moment fans hoped would never come. He wasn't the first big franchise death though to leave fans, well, gutted. Before him, going all the way back to 1997's Scream 2, was the brutal and shocking demise of Jamie Kennedy's Randy Meeks.

Randy Meeks Predicted Who The Killers Would Be In Scream

Image via Dimension Films

In the first Scream film, Randy's character is just as important to the plot as Sidney, Gale, and Dewey. He is not only one of Sidney's best friends and a nerd with a crush on our final girl, but he is the voice connecting what's happening in the movie to the audience watching along. Scream succeeded partially due to its meta view which saw its characters knowing that they were in a situation playing out like a horror movie, all the while falling victim to the same tropes. Randy is always one step ahead, so much so that it makes you wonder if he's the killer, and as we learn in the end, he was not Ghostface. He's just a guy obsessed with movies, and the horror genre in particular, who can see the familiar beats playing out between film and real life. He knows all the rules and makes sure to clue everyone in. For example, never have sex, don't ever do drugs, and never say "I'll be right back" when leaving a room.

Randy goes so far as to even predict the killers, as seen in the video store scene where he works. Talking to Stu (Matthew Lillard), Randy says that Billy (Skeet Ulrich) has "killer printed all over his forehead." He follows that up with, "There's always some stupid bullshit reason to kill your girlfriend. That's the beauty of it all. Simplicity." After having a tense moment with Billy, Randy tells Stu, "You're telling me that's not the killer?"

In the end, running toward's the house, Randy points to Stu, telling Sidney that he's the killer. He's figured them both out. He's also there in the closing moments, after Billy has been presumably shot dead, to tell Sidney, "Careful, this is the moment where the supposedly dead killer comes back to life for one last scare," at which point, Billy comes to, only to be shot one more time.

Randy Wouldn't Live To See His Predictions For Scream 2 Come True

It's no surprise that Randy would then join Sidney in moving from California all the way to Ohio, where the events of Scream 2 take place. When the killings start happening again, Dewey goes straight to Randy. If there's anyone who will be able to offer valuable insight, it's him. Randy updates Dewey on the rules of a sequel. The body count is bigger and the death scenes are much more elaborate. He got that right. When Dewey asks him who did it, he gets it right. After dismissing Sidney's new boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell) as the murderer because it's tired, he suspects, "Mickey, the freaky Tarantino film student!"

Randy gets it right, at least half so, for Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) is revealed to be one of the killers. Unfortunately, Randy wouldn't live to see his prediction proven to be correct, for later, in a shocking scene, right in the middle of the day, Ghostface pulls him into a van and stabs him to death. Randy Meeks had quickly become a fan favorite, and his death was brutal to witness. It's also one that's been regretted by his own creator, Kevin Williamson.

In an interview with Collider's own Peri Nemiroff, Williamson was asked which killed-off character he'd bring back if he could.

“I think everyone I know would say Randy because he kind of met an untimely demise in the middle of the film. Had I known that there was gonna be a 3, 4, 5, that it was gonna go on, I would have loved to have had him be a legacy character. “I think he could have evolved with the state of horror through the last 20-something years, and I think you could have done a lot with him in terms of who he was and who his character is, and how it informed his life and the trauma of what really happened versus his love for the horror films. Would that always be? Would he turn against them? What would happen? And I kind of thought that would have been an interesting character to play with.”

Randy Plays An Integral Part In Scream 3 From Beyond The Grave

Randy Meeks did indeed deserve to be a legacy character, but it makes sense why his character was killed. The film needed a shocking moment to show that no one was safe. Randy himself even expounded on this from beyond the grave in Scream 3, when a video he made is played. There, he predicted that he would die. He also tells everyone that in a trilogy anyone can die. Yet again, he also predicts the killer, saying, "If you find yourself dealing with an unexpected backstory" you're in a trilogy. He adds that, "True trilogies are all about going back to the beginning and discovering something that wasn't true from the get go." He goes over the rules of a trilogy, with the third rule stating, "The past will come back to bite you in the ass. Whatever you think you know about the past, forget it. The past is not at rest."

It comes as no shock, that when Ghostface reveals himself to be Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), the director of Stab 3, his reasoning involves him being Sidney's half-brother. They share the same mom, one who had tried to make it in Hollywood, and who had abandoned him. Bridger was so hurt that he was the mastermind behind Billy and Stu's mayhem. Boy, talk about a backstory.

As great as Sidney, Gale, and Dewey are together, it would have been so much fun to have Randy included in this. Randy is the most fascinating character, the glue that held everyone else together. While he was not as physically strong as the other three, he could have been the brains to their brawn, taking his knowledge of movie rules and using it to solve the mystery Colombo style.

Randy Would Have Been A Great Scream Legacy Character, And Perhaps A Killer Himself

Randy Meeks always seemed to be one step ahead of the killer because he knows where they were coming from. He's just as film crazed as they are. He could have been the ultimate foe of Ghostface. Just imagine him in Scream 4. Randy would have sniffed out the killer right away, giving us more insight into the trope of remakes. Do you think Randy wouldn't have immediately pointed right at the film nerd, Charlie (Rory Culkin), and labeled him as his top suspect? And he probably would have wondered about Sidney's niece, Jill (Emma Roberts), suspicious that her good girl routine hid seething jealousy and desire for fame.

Randy would've had just as much fun in the fifth Scream. The killers' motivation repeats formulas Randy already figured out, with Richie (Jack Quaid) as the final girl's boyfriend, and he and Amber's (Mikey Madison) rage over the boring, elevated horror shift in the Stab franchise and their desire to see the films return to their roots. He might have the same genre frustrations, and with that, like he was Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face, have been able to decipher everything in a conversation or two.

Just as interesting as watching Randy figuring out the plot tropes and motivation is what Kevin Williamson mentioned about Randy possibly turning bad. Though Randy is so beloved and loyal that fans would have turned against such a twist, it would have been an intriguing option. He is a more eccentric character, one full of energy with a mind moving at an incredibly fast rate, and an intellect above his peers. That would have made for the ultimate killer, or the mastermind behind someone else. It could have worked if Jamie Kennedy hadn't played Randy so well as the hero.

Unfortunately, we'll never know what could have been. Many wonder if Stu is coming back for a sequel eventually, but while he could have survived having a 90s-era TV dropped on his head, there's no coming back from what Randy went through. Last year's Scream already confirmed that he is very much no longer with us. Instead, we're left with Randy's rules. He is like a ghost that hovers over the heroes of every sequel, silently guiding the way on how to survive. The franchise loses something by not having him actually around anymore, but he was such an influential character, that even though he died a quarter of a century ago, he's never really left.